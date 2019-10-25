{{featured_button_text}}
Circuit Clerk announces new system for jury duty

St. Francois County Circuit Clerk Vicki Weible explains a new electronic jury selection and notification system that will be used in the county court system beginning next month. 

 Submitted

Beginning next month, prospective jurors in St. Francois County can choose to communicate with the court by text or email, as the St. Francois County implements the new Show-Me Jury system.

The court will mail new Show-Me Jury questionnaire letters or postcards starting in November for jury service beginning Jan. 3. The new Show-Me Jury implementation will have no impact on jurors currently serving on jury duty.

“A big benefit to the public will be the ease of contacting and communicating with the courts, and in particular, the presiding judge’s office,” said Circuit Clerk Vicki Weible. “Although Show-Me Jury is not completely paperless, it allows our potential jurors to do more online and choose how they want the court to let them know if they have been excused or disqualified for serving or if their service has been postponed or canceled.

“It really has made jury service so much more convenient for our citizens,” Weible explained. “With this change coming about, we are also considering some other changes in our process, such as shortening the term of service from a four-month to a three-month term.”

How the new system works

The circuit court will send a letter or postcard through the postal mail to the juror notifying them of their service.

When potential jurors receive the letter or postcard, they will be directed to go online at www.courts.mo.gov/ejuror to complete their juror qualification forms. This online questionnaire lets them choose their preferred method of communication with the court – whether by postal service, email or even text message.

For prospective jurors who remain in the pool of qualified jurors after completing their questionnaires, this means the local court could send the summons for jury duty electronically.

Potential jurors who believe they are not qualified for jury service under state law can follow the online instructions to submit their necessary documentation electronically.

Potential jurors who provide the appropriate contact information can be notified by the Circuit Clerk’s Office through text message or email before they report for service if their service no longer is needed.

Potential jurors who don’t have access to a computer or who prefer not to communicate information electronically may call the Circuit Clerk’s Office to request paper copies of questionnaires. They also still can call the court’s automated telephone messaging system for information.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

