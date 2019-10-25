Circuit Clerk announces new system for jury duty

Beginning next month, prospective jurors in St. Francois County can choose to communicate with the court by text or email, as the St. Francois County implements the new Show-Me Jury system.
The court will mail new Show-Me Jury questionnaire letters or postcards starting in November for jury service beginning Jan. 3. The new Show-Me Jury implementation will have no impact on jurors currently serving on jury duty.
“A big benefit to the public will be the ease of contacting and communicating with the courts, and in particular, the presiding judge’s office,” said Circuit Clerk Vicki Weible. “Although Show-Me Jury is not completely paperless, it allows our potential jurors to do more online and choose how they want the court to let them know if they have been excused or disqualified for serving or if their service has been postponed or canceled.
“It really has made jury service so much more convenient for our citizens,” Weible explained. “With this change coming about, we are also considering some other changes in our process, such as shortening the term of service from a four-month to a three-month term.”
How the new system works
The circuit court will send a letter or postcard through the postal mail to the juror notifying them of their service.
You have free articles remaining.
When potential jurors receive the letter or postcard, they will be directed to go online at www.courts.mo.gov/ejuror to complete their juror qualification forms. This online questionnaire lets them choose their preferred method of communication with the court – whether by postal service, email or even text message.
For prospective jurors who remain in the pool of qualified jurors after completing their questionnaires, this means the local court could send the summons for jury duty electronically.
Potential jurors who believe they are not qualified for jury service under state law can follow the online instructions to submit their necessary documentation electronically.
Potential jurors who provide the appropriate contact information can be notified by the Circuit Clerk’s Office through text message or email before they report for service if their service no longer is needed.
Potential jurors who don’t have access to a computer or who prefer not to communicate information electronically may call the Circuit Clerk’s Office to request paper copies of questionnaires. They also still can call the court’s automated telephone messaging system for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.