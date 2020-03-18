Circuit court suspends passport applications; offers some online options
The Circuit Court's Office in St. Francois County has suspended processing passport applications. 

The office will still hand out applications for passports but will not be processing them. 

Individuals wishing to make a court payment may do so online at https://sfcgov.org/circuit-clerk/

Individuals can plead guilty to and pay for a traffic ticket online with the "plead and pay" feature at https://www.courts.mo.gov/page.jsp?id=1886

Individuals can also go online to get paperwork to file an ex parte order at https://www.courts.mo.gov/. They would need to fill it out and bring it to the office.

