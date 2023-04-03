Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, billing itself as “America’s Favorite Big Top Circus,” is coming back to Farmington’s Engler Park for performances on Monday and Tuesday.

The circus is sponsored by the St. Francois County Rotary Club. The event is a fundraiser for the club.

The circus begins with a free public viewing of circus folk raising the big top at 9:30 a.m. on Monday. Those in attendance at the tent-raising will also be able to take a free tour of the canvas palace, and learn about the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus including facts about its performers, the history of the show, and more.

During the tour, people will also get the backstory, so to speak, on what it takes to keep up with the hygiene, grooming, and veterinary care of all the circus's animals.

There will be two shows each Monday and Tuesday, with start times at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on both days at Engler Park, and pre-show activities.

Tickets are available at multiple locations, including any First State Community Bank location in St. Francois County, Belgrade State Bank in Desloge and Farmington, Mike’s Market in Bismarck, Hastings Unlimited in Farmington, and from any St. Francois County Rotary member.

Tickets bought before the start of the circus are $13 for adults; $8 for a child aged 2 to 12 or senior aged 65 or older. On the day of the show, the prices are $16 for adults and $9 for a child or senior.

One of the circus's new acts will have a woman who hangs by a large ponytail about 30 feet above the ring alongside a foot juggler, a comedy horseback riding act, lions, tigers, and many clowns, including one who still gets out of the two-foot by two-foot by two-foot clown car. The full show takes 90 minutes, and there’s an act for everyone.

The shows aren’t the only attraction at the fair, though, since, one hour before the show begins, there will be plenty of activities around the big top, including pony rides.

For more information about the circus, people can visit the website at cmcircus.com or check the Facebook event under the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus page. If there are any questions about the circus, call 866-244-8676 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or send an email to cmcircus@gmail.com.