A strong storm rolled through the area Tuesday morning bringing with it strong winds which left fallen tree limbs and other debris scattered about yards and streets.
To help with cleanup, some cities are offering free pickup of fallen tree limbs and organic storm debris.
Residents of Park Hills who wish to have tree limbs hauled off simply need pile the debris on the curb in front of their property and city workers will be making pickup rounds through Friday.
Bonne Terre will also be picking up fallen tree limbs through Friday and city residents in need of debris removal should call Bonne Terre City Hall at 573-358-8854 and have their name and address added to the pickup list.
Residents of Desloge can call Desloge City Hall at 573-431-3700 or visit www.desloge.com to have their name and address added to the city’s debris pickup route.
Leadwood residents can take advantage of tree limb pickup for the next two weeks and just need to pile the debris on the curbs in front of their properties.
