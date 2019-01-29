When temperatures become single digits with wind chills well below zero, such as are forecast through Wednesday into Thursday morning, staying warm is no easy task.
According to the National Weather Service, wind chills from Tuesday evening until noon on Wednesday will be at levels where frostbite can occur in 30 minutes on exposed skin.
For those who think the Parkland has experienced cold temperatures already this winter, you …
Several local communities will be setting up warming shelters to keep residents warm in the event of power outages, heat problems, or simply having no place warm to go.
According to Fire Chief John Colwell, the Bismarck Fire Department can provide a warming shelter on an as needed basis. Anyone needing warm shelter in the city can call central dispatch at 573-431-3131 and ask to be put in contact with a fire department official.
The city of Bonne Terre has two options for keeping residents warm. The city hall, located at 118 N. Allen, is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and the Senior Center, located at 114 N. Allen, is available weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The city of Desloge is offering two warming shelters. City Administrator Dan Bryan said the city hall building, located at 300 N. Lincoln, will serve as a warming center during business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In addition, First Baptist Church, located at 411 N. Harding, will serve as a shelter. The church’s Family Ministry Center is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers said during normal business hours anyone needing shelter may go to or call any city facility and ask for assistance. “Overnight shelter will be provided on an as-needed basis by contacting the Farmington Police Department at 573-756-6686,” he explained.
The city of Leadington is offering a warming station at the Leadington Fire House, located at 341 Chat Rd. The station is open as of Tuesday morning for shelter and will remain open through Thursday afternoon when the worst of the cold is scheduled to end.
City Administrator, Mark McFarland, has advised that Park Hills has an as-needed warming shelter for individuals who lose heat or have nowhere to go to stay warm.
The shelter will be at the First United Methodist Church located at 401 Taylor Ave. Anyone needing shelter should contact the police department through central dispatch by calling 573-431-3131.
As of the time this story was printed the city of Leadwood had not established or announced a warming shelter location.
The human body is unequipped for cold weather survival in its natural state. The colder it is and the more often and longer the exposure the more deadly it becomes. Hypothermia comes on gradually, so it is very difficult to “feel” it coming on until it's almost too late.
Remember that when going out in the cold a person should dress in layers to combat the wind. Also, never go out driving or walking in the cold without being prepared – this includes extra blankets, extra layers of clothing, and extra fuel for the body including calorie dense food and water to keep hydrated.
Shivering is an early warning sign that the body is becoming too cold. As you get colder shivering stops, at which time the core body temperature plummets.
Officials at The Mayo Clinic agree that the best way to combat the cold is to simply stay indoors whenever possible to avoid the possibility of trouble.
