During a recent meeting of the Park Hills City Council, an ordinance amending building permit fees was adopted, replacing portions of the existing code regarding building permits.
Park Hills Community Development Director Robert Sullivan presented the ordinance to the city, saying that the proposed ordinance had been drafted by his office to rework the permit fee schedule for the city. Sullivan described the effective changes that would occur if the ordinance were adopted.
“There would be some minimum building permit fees now,” he said. “For new construction, residential, the minimum fee is $50. For new construction, multi-family, commercial and industrial, the minimum fee is $75.
“If we had a structure that was 320-square feet that was an attachment or addition to a house, the permit fee on our last schedule would have been $24 plus a $50 permit review fee. So the permit would have been $74 in fees. Well, that $50 review fee has been removed out of this new ordinance. I believe the permit fee covers the review fee.”
Sullivan said plans were previously sent out for review by a third-party, but now he and his office handle the plan reviews, which saves the city and property owners some money. Sullivan said the change would allow for more fair fees to be charged for different projects.
“The biggest addition to these are the additional permits that we weren’t even issuing permits for,” Sullivan continued. “For example, mechanical permit, electrical permit, plumbing permit, demolition permit, development permit and fire prevention permit. That doesn’t mean that we weren’t doing inspections on those things, we just weren’t issuing permits for them. Our adopted building code requires us to be issuing permits for these.”
The additional permits listed by Sullivan (mechanical, electrical, plumbing, demolition, development and fire prevention) included in the new ordinance each include a $30 permit fee, and only relate to substantial installations and construction, but not maintenance.
“For example,” Sullivan said. “If you were going to install an HVAC unit, that is central heat and air, where you had a window a/c unit before with no ducts, nothing there, no system whatsoever, you would come in and pay your $30 fee, write up what you’re going to do for that particular job and we’d come out and do the inspection for that.”
Sullivan said more than just changing the fees, the ordinance would ensure that community development staff were out in the community and consistently inspecting construction and installation projects.
“We do a lot of stuff related with hood fire suppression systems in restaurants,” Sullivan said. “So if they change and they get a new fryer and an additional section onto their hood, we need to be out there inspecting that.”
Additionally, the ordinance changes the way in which residential permits are calculated with square footage. Sullivan said in the past, with a single-story home that included a basement, the only square footage that was calculated was for the first floor, while just as much inspection is required in the basement.
“None of these fees in any way will even come close to covering the city’s costs as related to what we do because it’s a community service,” Sullivan said. “That’s what we’re here for. But this does help cover the office costs and with trying to recoup some of that.”
Ward 2 Councilman Larry LaChance asked Sullivan for clarification regarding how the new building permits would affect new construction projects.
“Let’s say you were listed as the mechanical contractor on a new home,” Sullivan said. “The contractor or the owner comes in and says, ‘OK, I’m the contractor and here are my subs.’ They’ll give us the subs and they’ll be required to pull a permit.
“You don’t have to come in and pull a separate permit, you just tell us who it is, we make sure they’re licensed and we charge them the $30. You would only call us for inspections if we’re dealing directly with you.”
Ward 1 Councilman Adam Bowers expressed concern that the additional fees could be seen as putting up barriers in the way of new construction in Park Hills, but Sullivan said the changes shouldn't present that drastic of an increase in cost.
“We’re still way below surrounding communities in what we’re charging for our fees,” he said.
Hearing no questions, Sullivan then asked that if the council were going to pass the ordinance, that it would be amended to take affect 60 days after passage rather than immediately.
“I would ask you guys to make on addition to the approval — that we give a 60-day notice period, at a minimum, so that we can get all of our licensed contractors this change and information so we’re not trying to enforce this tomorrow. Our intent is to make sure everybody knows that these changes have been made.”
The council agreed and approved the ordinance, with the amendment that it take effect 60 days after its passage on July 10 (Sept. 1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.