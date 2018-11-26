After more than 24 years as Desloge city clerk, Linda Moore will be retiring at the first of next year — but until then she’s keeping busy training her replacement who is already finding city hall a welcome place to work.
Before coming to work for the city of Desloge, Moore worked at Computer Network in Farmington. The company provided software for hospitals and city governments. Living in Desloge, she was happy about having a job where she’d be closer to home and her children, Moore decided to take the city clerk job.
Jokingly saying she was going to have plenty of time to do whatever she wants, but not enough money with which to do it, Moore, a widower, said there were things she planned to do around the house and a trip she wants to make to see her son and his family in northern California. In total, she has 12 grandkids and three great-grandchildren — leaving little doubt that she is one retiree who will find a lot to keep her busy.
Thinking ahead to her last day on the job, Moore said, “I’ll miss everybody more than anything. The work’s been something different every day. I love the job and that’s why I stayed here for so long.”
For her final two months on the job, Moore will be showing Deloge’s new city clerk, Stephanie Daffron, the ropes and help her learn the little hints that will assist her in doing her job both easier and more efficiently.
The Farmington native has worked for the circuit clerk's office for 12-and-a-half years and in a way found it difficult to let go.
“I was really kind of torn because the circuit clerk’s office has been really good to me,” Daffron said. “But I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work for Desloge. I’m just really excited about the position."
Asked what she’s discovered about the job since beginning her training at the first of the month, Daffron said, “It’s busy and there’s something new every day. All the people I work with are amazing. They’re really great."
And as for Moore’s abilities as a trainer, Daffron describes her as “amazing” and “great.”
“She’s great, Daffron said. “She’s a really good teacher and she’s so organized! I mean, she has everything in binders and folders. She just has it all squared away, so it should be a pretty easy transition.”
Agreeing with her successor’s assessment, Moore said, “I think so. She catches on pretty fast.”
As she looks forward to taking over the reins of city clerk, Daffron believes one of the things she’s going to enjoy the most is working with the residents.
“Even talking to people that come to the counter to pay their water bill to get familiar with them — I love that,” she said. “I like helping people and I like the computer work. I like it all, honestly. There hasn’t been anything where we’ve come across where I’m like, ‘Oh.’ Starting here on Nov. 1, I’ve got two months for Linda to train me — and she’ll also be available for consultation. I told her I’ll probably call her every day because you don’t do the same thing every day! There’s always something new that comes up that you might only do once a month or once a year. She said she’d be there if I ever needed her.”
Daffron and her husband, Jason, have three daughters and two grandchildren.
According to Daffron, she is honored to have been chosen for the position of city clerk.
“I feel really blessed and I’m just really excited to get started,” Daffron said. “I just hope that I can do as good a job as Linda. It’ll take years. Those are big shoes to fill. Everyone thinks the world of Linda and so I hope that I can do well. I’ll put everything I have — 100 percent — into it.”
Meanwhile, City Administrator Dan Bryan has plenty of nice things to say about Moore and Daffron.
“I don’t know if I have enough time to say everything I’d like to say about Linda and what she’s done,” he said. “My time here with Linda has been an absolutely valuable time. It’s been a blast to work with her. She’s such a great person. The work that she’s done over all these years and the amount of knowledge she’s obtained — it really is the glue and adhesion to this city.
“I really appreciated everything she did for me during my transition. It was invaluable to have her as an asset for sure. I hate to see her go. It’s one of those things that — she kind of broke it to me a while back about what she was thinking. I absolutely regretted having to replace her. It was a tough process and an emotional process. Desloge is a family. Everyone who works here, we’re an extension of everybody’s family. It’s tough when you know someone’s going to leave, but I’m happy for her.”
Bryan explained that the city intends to keep Moore on as a consultant to provide access to the useful knowledge she’s acquired in her almost quarter-of-a century in the city clerk’s seat.
“I don’t think this will be the last time we see Linda,” he said.
And as for the city’s new clerk, Bryan is very excited about the things she is presently doing, as well as will bring to the city in future years.
“As I said, I was regretting the process of finding a replacement for Linda, but then I met Stephanie and she interviewed,” he said. “She did a great job. I knew in my mind what I was looking for in a replacement for Linda. I had these personal boxes in my head and as I’m talking to Stephanie, she started checking off these character boxes, these organizational boxes — all these things that I really needed in a replacement.
“In the end, it was one of those decisions where everyone knew she was a good fit. We did the second round of interviews and she met the board. She did a phenomenal job in there. What I’m really impressed by in Stephanie right now is that she’s extremely personable — she has a great personality. She’s fitting in perfectly fine. It’s amazing. Her comfort level right now with everybody is just great. It’s one of those things that you really wonder about. How is the cohesion going to be like when you bring in a new component? I can’t be any happier with what I’ve seen so far.”
The city of Desloge is going to hold a “Going Away Open House” for Linda Moore from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 19. The community is invited to drop by and tell her they’re thankful for her service.
“We want people to come in here on that date and time and see off Linda,” Bryan said. “We want folks to show her how much she is respected and how much she will be missed.”
