 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

City co-hosting electronics recycling event with Arnold firm

  • Updated
  • 0
City co-hosting electronics recycling event with Arnold firm

Farmington Parks and Recreation Director Doug Stotler has announced the city will be co-hosting an Electronics Recycling Event between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Feb. 11, in the south parking lot of the Farmington Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Drive.

 File Photo

The City of Farmington will be co-hosting an Electronics Recycling Event with Capital Gains Recycling of Arnold, Missouri, next month.

According to Doug Stotler, Farmington Parks and Recreation director, the electronics recycling event will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the south parking lot of the Farmington Civic Center, located at 2 Black Knight Drive.

"This recycling event will accept for recycling all electronic items such as phones, computers, TVs, appliances, power tools, etc.," Stotler said. "Community members may also drop off items that will incur a drop-off fee."

They include Ni-Cd (Nickel Cadmium) Batteries, $1/each; LCD/LED Monitors, $5/each; LCD/LED/Plasma TVs, $10/each; Rear Projection TVs, $20/each; and CRT TVs/Monitors, $40/each.

For questions about all other electronic items that are suitable for dropping off, call Capital Gains Recycling directly at 636-231-5347.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area teen charged with rape

Area teen charged with rape

An area teen has been charged with rape this week following recent accusations made to authorities in Washington County.

Chamber holds awards banquet

Chamber holds awards banquet

The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet Saturday evening at the White Magnolia Banquet Hall in Leadington…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

George Santos claims he survived 'assassination attempt'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News