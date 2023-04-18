The Farmington City Council held a lengthy public meeting Thursday, partly about an application to rezone a home at 501 Memorial Drive that has angered neighbors living in the residentially-zoned neighborhood.

Chase and Macy Busenbark asked the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to approve a zoning change for property they purchased — currently zoned as R3 residential single-family — to OP-1: Office and Professional District.

Tim Porter, the city’s director of Development Services, addressed the council regarding the issue, reminding them that a different zoning change had been requested and denied four months before.

"Mr. and Mrs. Busenbark bought the property and had interest in using it for office space for their own business,” he said. “The last go-around, the requested zoning was C2 General Commercial. This time, the requested zoning was OP-1: Office and Professional, which is still a commercial district, but it's a bit more restrictive in terms of the allowable use.

“It would have allowed them to operate an office space on it. At last month’s planning and zoning meeting, the commission heard the application and after consideration voted to send an unfavorable recommendation to y'all for the zoning request.”

In answer to a question by Mayor Larry Forsythe asking why the commission had rendered an unfavorable recommendation, Porter explained several residents at the meeting voiced opposition to the change. He added that a special-use permit was no longer an option for the property, which would allow for Planning and Zoning and the city council to place conditions on its use, such as hours of operation or required screenings.

“Since about five years ago, I think, that was taken off the table as an opportunity in a residential district,” Porter said.

Forsythe asked if anyone wanted to speak in favor of, or opposition to, the proposed zoning change.

Dave Taylor, a resident on the street since building a house on Memorial Drive in 1983, spoke against the council granting the zoning change.

Noting the property at 501 Memorial Drive had been zoned R3 residential single-family for years, he said, “Billy Beard has owned 501 since Bill and Elma Dean Clevey passed away. He bought it. He remodeled it last year, did a lot of extensive remodeling. And these are my words, that remodeling smelled commercial going on. And as was mentioned, Billy tried to rezone this to commercial last year and did not succeed. Last year, when we went through this, we submitted a petition signed by all the property owners on Memorial Place. They all opposed rezoning.

"Here we are 10 months later. We’re kind of going through the same procedure. Granted, it's not C2 commercial, but it is commercial — it's OP-1. With Billy's remodeling, there was a nice chain-link fence there that had been there, probably since Ozark Federal built those houses in the '50s or '60s, whenever it was. Nothing wrong with the fence. It had two gates.

“The fence was yanked up, pulled out, which would make 501, in my opinion, less desirable to a family with children or pets or anything like that. There was a nice fireplace that was drywalled over, the chimney was removed, and the most obvious thing — and I emailed all of y'all photos earlier — was the lighting that was done, the exterior lighting that goes on three sides of the house. It's bright at night and then the lights are placed, say, over bedroom windows, over the front windows, and it would be kind of hard to live in there with the light coming right over the window. And I can't fault Chase and Macy for driving down Karsch at night and seeing it lit up like it is and thinking, ‘Boy, that'd be a great place for an office.’ And I don't fault either of you guys for any remodeling as far as I know and I would suspect that was all Billy Beard’s doing.”

Taylor reminded the board that Beard has been an electrical contractor in Farmington for 20 to 30 years.

“I would think an electrical contractor with that experience would kind of have an idea of what that lighting was going to do to the appearance of the house,” he said. “Late at night, when the businesses on Karsch turn their lights down or turn them off, 501 remains lit like a beacon all night long.”

Taylor told the board that Chase Busenbark had posted on social media that he has been doing business at the address as Chase Busenbark Business Brokerage since January.

“I have nothing against that with them at all,” he said. “Our problem is just the location they're running their business out of. And since the March meeting that we were here, Chase and/or Macy have gradually reduced their hours to where now they're not there hardly at all. But for a week or two after the March meeting, somebody was still showing up pretty much daily.”

According to Taylor, one of the planning and zoning members had asked if the commission approved the OP-1 rezoning and the business didn’t work out, would the property revert to R3 residential?

Recalling the response given at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, Taylor said, “Once it's done, it never goes back. I think the quote was, ‘If rezoned, reverting back to R3 zoning would likely never happen.’ That is our fear.”

Taylor also expressed concern that the zoning change would lower the property values of the other houses on Memorial Drive.

After another resident made a brief statement in opposition to the zoning change, Chase Busenbark addressed the council.

“I'm just a new business trying to get started,” he said. “I don't know where this venture is going to take me. It's kind of new, a little bit newer to the area. That I can help some other businesses out that don't know how to maybe exit their business and through a lot of different conversations, I've heard about a lot of small businesses that have closed down just because they don't know a resource of who can purchase, possibly buy, and I’m hoping I can help out in that space. Do I have to have an office location? No, I don't. I feel like it would be nice.

“It was timing for me. The house was wrapping up at the time and I said, ‘Well, if I don't purchase this now, for years down the road I may not have this opportunity.' So, we pulled the trigger. I mean, it's just kind of how it shook out. I think we all know the property is going to become commercial at some point. This isn't like I'm trying to get rich on this piece of this little piece of property. You know, I mean, that's not what it's about at all. I'm saying [if it doesn't work out], zone it back to residential, leave it residential. I don't care, you know.

During presentation of legislation, the city council approved the first reading on the proposed change. The final reading that will determine whether the rezoning is approved will take place at the council’s next meeting, set for Monday, April 24.

In other action:

• City Clerk Casey Moore swore in four incumbent councilmen reelected to two-year terms. They are Ward 1 Councilman David Kennedy, Ward 3 Councilman Chad Follis, Ward 3 Councilman Wayne Linnenbringer, and Ward 4 Councilman Vanessa Pegram who won by write-in ballot. The council elected Ward 3 Councilman Chris Morrison to serve as mayor pro tem.

• Mayor Forsythe announced the new committee chairmen and members for the next year. They are — Public Safety: Chris Morrison, chair, and members Adam Parks, Dave Kennedy and Garett Boatright; Public Works: Harry Peterson, chair, and members Chad Follis, Chris Morrison and Wayne Linnenbringer; Parks and Recreation: Adam Parks, chair, and members David Kennedy, Wayne Linnenbringer and Vanessa Pegram; and Administrative Services: Garett Boatright, chairman, and members Harry Peterson, Chad Follis and Vanessa Pegram.

• A public hearing was held regarding an annexation at 1100 S. Jefferson Street with a requested zoning of I-3: Planned Industrial Park District. There were no comments made by the public. During presentation of legislation, the council approved a first reading on the ordinance.

• Officer Clinton Boyd was unanimously approved for promotion to police corporal. The board had introduced Boyd but failed to take a vote on his promotion at the previous meeting.

• Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey’s retirement was announced after 34 years of service. His last day will be June 2. Also, Animal Safety and Control Officer Cheryla Boyd is retiring after 39 years of service.

• In presentation of legislation, a first and second reading was held of an ordinance authorizing the mayor to enter into and execute a consulting agreement with Jviation, Inc. for the Farmington Regional Airport.

• In new business, the council approved resolutions authorizing the mayor to enter into and execute 1) a restrictive covenant contract with the Missouri Department of Resources (Farmington Regional Airport); and 2) to enter into and execute an agreement with the Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration regarding (Commissioning Flight Inspection).