City council OKs PUD request

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Farmington City Council approved the plan for a temporary business location at the intersection of Janey Drive and Potosi Street at their regular session held June 22 at Long Memorial Hall.

At the previous session, the council held a public hearing on an application for a Planned Unit Development (PUD) at 713 Janey Dr. that is currently zoned R-3: Single-Family Residential. Rafi Kthiri of Rafi’s Lawn Service has asked for a temporary commercial use of part of the property for his business until he makes other arrangements at a different location. Several residents in the area had recently voiced objections to the plan.

At the previous meeting, Kthiri said he is just asking permission to operate the business out of the residential area for a little while.

“I don’t want to be there forever, and I can’t,” he said. “We are going to be there for three to four years and then we are out of there because we are going to need a bigger place anyway. As far as traffic, we not going to have any traffic whatsoever. The gate faces Potosi Street. Janey Street, we’ll not even use it.”

The plan calls for installing evergreen trees all around the lot, so that neighbors will have privacy.