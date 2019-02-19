During a recent Bonne Terre City Council meeting, council members met to discuss various topics and take votes on others.
The council opened bids related to the damage on roof tiling for Park View Apartments adjacent to city hall.
The two bidders were Brewen Construction at $497,000 and Martin Roofing at $932,000, both of which were much higher than the council were expecting from their insurance provider, Missouri Public Entity Risk Management Fund (MOPERM).
The damage, according to Building Inspector Dwayne Hackworth, came from hail, a few months ago. On the severity of it, “it’s not much. [The hail] damaged the shingles and knocked off some grain. The residents probably don’t even know about it.”
The council voted to have further discussions with MOPERM and the construction companies about the cost, leaving the repair in limbo for now.
Another project discussed that is expected this summer was an irrigation system for the baseball field, which is being remediated with the rest of the sports complex to conform to lead standards set by the EPA.
Officials feel the best time to install the irrigation system is when the upper layer of dirt is removed for the remediation, in preparation to install new sod, so it doesn’t have to be removed twice. Money for the irrigation system would come from the parks fund.
The council will vote on a bidder to install the system at the next council meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.