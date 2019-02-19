Try 1 month for 99¢
Hail has caused damage to parts of the roof on the city-owned apartments. 

 Matthew Morey, Daily Journal

During a recent Bonne Terre City Council meeting, council members met to discuss various topics and take votes on others.

The council opened bids related to the damage on roof tiling for Park View Apartments adjacent to city hall.

The two bidders were Brewen Construction at $497,000 and Martin Roofing at $932,000, both of which were much higher than the council were expecting from their insurance provider, Missouri Public Entity Risk Management Fund (MOPERM).

The damage, according to Building Inspector Dwayne Hackworth, came from hail, a few months ago. On the severity of it, “it’s not much. [The hail] damaged the shingles and knocked off some grain. The residents probably don’t even know about it.”

The council voted to have further discussions with MOPERM and the construction companies about the cost, leaving the repair in limbo for now.

Another project discussed that is expected this summer was an irrigation system for the baseball field, which is being remediated with the rest of the sports complex to conform to lead standards set by the EPA.

Officials feel the best time to install the irrigation system is when the upper layer of dirt is removed for the remediation, in preparation to install new sod, so it doesn’t have to be removed twice. Money for the irrigation system would come from the parks fund.

The council will vote on a bidder to install the system at the next council meeting.

Matthew Morey is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3617, or at mmorey@dailyjournalonline.com.

