The coming implementation of the Missouri Show-Me Courts system has resulted in two local municipal officials tendering their resignations.
Leadington City Prosecuting Attorney Joe Goff Sr. and Leadington Municipal Judge Scott Reid have both resigned from their city positions. Both Goff and Reid have been working together in the city for the past 18 years and cited the implementation of the new electronic court system as one of their reasons for ending their long-time careers in Leadington.
Leadington Court Clerk Cindy McLeod said that the new Show-Me Courts has no official implementation date at this time, but the state is pushing municipalities toward the uniform system.
“With this system everything will be standard and can be viewed by other jurisdictions including other cities, counties, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol,” said McLeod. “I personally think it will be a great thing once everything is up and running.”
Some things, according to McLeod, that will change with Show-Me Courts is the number of hours required to do the job and the hours of availability for both the city judge and the city prosecutor. Municipal prosecutors will be the one to receive the “e-tickets” from the officers and their job will be to go into the system and review each case and enter the charges.
McLeod said that municipal judges in the Show-Me Court will be required to be available 24 hours a day and seven days a week.
“The Supreme Court had suggested a possible rotation of local municipal judges for a possible ‘on-call’ type schedule," she said.
Reid has been the municipal judge in Leadington for 18 years. Reid said that because his private practice has grown he simply doesn’t have the time to devote the hours being required as municipal judge.
“The court system goes through a lot of changes and in the past five to six years those changes have increased dramatically,” said Reid.
Reid plans to continue his work as Desloge city attorney and Farmington attorney as he said those positions are more civil type work and not court involved.
“Joe Goff and I joked often that if one of us left, the other would leave too,” said Reid. While that isn’t the case, according to Reid he said that the two of them worked together so long it would have been difficult for either of them to adjust to working with someone new.
Goff Sr. has been the municipal prosecutor for Leadington for 21 years. Goff said that the new requirements for municipal prosecutor under the Show-Me Court would at minimum double the number of hours he would be required to work and possibly even triple the hours.
“I can only work six days a week,” said Goff, “so I feel like this is just a good time to move on and focus on my private practice.”
Both Goff and Reid assured the Daily Journal that their resignations had nothing to do with any wrong-doing or ill feelings toward the city. Both said it was just time to give up some of the extra workload. Their terms end on June 30.
