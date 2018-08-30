City cutting ties with Alliance

The Bonne Terre City Council has decided not to renew their contract with Alliance Wastewater Services, which will end in September.
Bonne Terre City Administrator Jim Eaton said a letter was to them by the city attorney informing them of the city’s decision and they would no longer be using their services for the sewer department.
“We hired a man, Kaleb Politte, at the first of the year and he has a good background from over in Park Hills,” Eaton said. “He has been in place getting familiar with the facilities.”
Bonne Terre Mayor Brandon Hubbard said the city decided to go in a different direction to save the city a significant amount of money. The city had already been running the water department.
“We are just moving in a direction where we have some people in place to take care of our own system and we hired a guy to oversee that department,” Hubbard said. “I just think it is going to be a savings to the city, so that is one of the main factors for the change.”
Hubbard stressed they are just trying to move the city in a different direction as far as the savings factor and they have an employee they feel comfortable with who can take over and oversee everything Alliance has done in the past for them.
“He has been training since he’s been on, learning everything and learning where everything is,” said Hubbard. “He will have plenty of help underneath him to oversee and run all of the facilities.”
Hubbard explained they had Politte’s name given to them and they thought he would be a great fit. He added Bonne Terre Public Works Director Shawn Kay also thought Politte would be a great fit for the city.
“He is just a guy who we knew would get in there ... who wanted to move up and get out there to take over something on his own,” Hubbard said. “It is a significant amount of money we will be saving the city.”
Hubbard said at the end of September the contract will end and Politte will take over operations. Kay will be his immediate supervisor and he said they will be working their way through the process.
“We are in the process of gathering the testing materials and everything we need moving forward to take over the operation,” Kay said. “Presently we have one person on staff who will be under Politte and we plan to hire more.”
Kay said Politte has had an opportunity to survey the collection system so he could get a better understanding of it and has also had the chance to look at the lift stations. He added Politte is working at the plant full time already and will be ready to hit the ground running in October.
Politte has a A level wastewater license, which is a certificate level based on “in-plant actual operating experience” of six years or more of wastewater treatment facility operating experience.
“I have 10 and a half years (of) experience and I am trying to learn what I can about Bonne Terre’s plant from Alliance,” Polite said. “I am pretty excited to see what I can do to help Bonne Terre out and I have plans that will take time.”
Politte said he hopes to make some positive changes within the sewage plant and will assess the inflow and infiltration to help improve the quality of the system for the community.
Alliance has overseen the wastewater operations in Bonne Terre since 2005.
