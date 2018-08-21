After 60 years of use by several generations of county residents, the days of the Park Hills Municipal Pool might be numbered.
City Administrator Mark McFarland said the city has had problems with the pool for years, but the problems have gotten worse recently.
“Here lately, we’ve had issues with the mechanics of it,” he explained. “We have things in there that will disperse chlorine so often. It will either stay open and have too much chlorine or it will shut off and not have enough and it will turn green on us. We’ve had to shut it down three times, I think, in the last two weeks.”
Toward the beginning of the year, when the pool is first being filled after winter, McFarland said the pool has exhibited leaking that city crews can’t seem to ascertain the source of.
“When we start filling the pool in the spring time, every day we’ll lose about two feet of water,” he said. “I don’t know how many gallons that is, but it’s a whole bunch of water. They tell us they’re constantly having to pump more water into it, which causes a problem with your chemicals — when you put fresh water into it, you then have to add more chemicals, so it’s really hard to balance.
“After about two or three weeks, suddenly the leak stops or slows down and we don’t know why. We did pretty well through June and July, but we just started having too many problems. We’ve either had to shut it down because of too much algae or, like this week, the pool was blue. Not clear, but blue. That had to do with copper that was leaking off the pipes into the pool. Then they had to get in there and treat it with something to keep the copper under control. So it’s a major issue.”
Compounded with leaks and mechanical issues, McFarland said city crews have to patch concrete every year. Because of these factors, the city has begun to consider the possibility of replacing the pool and pool house.
While the discussion is just beginning, McFarland said constructing a new pool and pool house would require a bond issue, as the city does not have the capacity to afford a project, which he roughly estimates would cost between $1 million and $1.3 million.
“If we could have a bond issue that the public passes, my desire would be to start immediately,” McFarland said. “Even if we had to go one summer without the pool. Or maybe we could get it in halfway through the summer. I don’t know how long it would take to get done.”
In addition to replacing the pool and pool house, McFarland said the plan would be to include a splash pad and other touches that would make the pool more creative and modern, depending upon the designs submitted by bidding engineers.
To help with the cost, McFarland said Park Hills Economic Developer Anna Kleiner is looking at the possibility of grants for the project.
Even though the project would be a costly one, McFarland said the municipal pool is a city resource that is widely used by area residents, with summer parties generally being fully booked by the end of June. Because of the public’s interest and use of the pool, McFarland said the city would want to get the project completed quickly and at the highest levels of quality.
“If we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it right,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.