Bonne Terre leaders are investigating possible causes of an approximate $24,000 decrease in sales tax revenues for the month of April, as discussed at Monday night’s meeting of the city council.
City Administrator Shawn Kay said it was an unexpected “bitter pill to swallow for the City of Bonne Terre,” but that the city is up to meeting the challenge to its revenue. The fiscal year ends Sept. 30.
“I’ve reached out to all department heads to let them know that if something’s not a necessity, we’re not buying it. Fortunately, we’re in a place in our budget cycle where we can make some adjustments, though,” he said. The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
In April 2015, sales tax accounted for $41,000 in revenue; in April 2016 and 2017, $43,000; in April 2018, there was an uptick with $48,000 in sales tax revenue, in contrast to the $24,000 for April of this year.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Andrea Richardson asked if there was a specific reason for the decline in revenue. Kay said it could be that people were shopping outside the city, or that people were holding on to their tax refunds longer than usual. According to IRS reports, national tax refunds were down $6 billion this year.
“Our hope was that it would get corrected this month, but it didn’t work out that way,” Kay said. Overall, the city is down $29,000 in revenue, a 9% change to the negative.
“When you’re trying to project revenue, it’s tough,” Kay said. “Obviously we were happy to have the upticks over the years, but to have a 50% drop in one month is hard for any city to handle.”
Still, he said, he’s optimistic his city colleagues will work together to make up for the deficit.
In other business, the council approved selling a few pieces of unwanted city equipment on govdeals.com, a site which consolidates and sells unwanted surplus items from government entities all over the country. Items the city plans to sell include a grader, a loader, a street sweeper, a paver and a 6x6 utility vehicle that the police department no longer uses.
“There will be revenue from selling the surplus property,” Kay said, “but the majority of the money from the sale must go back into our street fund, the account from which it was purchased.”
Soon, all Bonne Terre residents will have an extra chance to get rid of their own surplus property. The city will not only have its annual city-wide yard sale on the first Friday-Saturday of August, the council approved an additional city-wide yard sale for the first Friday-Saturday of October.
In other news, the council:
• Heard an update about the new firehouse from Fire Chief David Pratte, who said he and his colleagues are working on preparing the new facility, located in the old Bonne Terre High School Gym, for the 10 a.m. Aug. 10 open house. Also, a back-up pumper needs to be fixed to the tune of $24-34,000 in order to meet ISO regulations.
• Heard an update from Police Chief Doug Calvert, who said the force is being assisted in tracking down nuisance reports this summer by a North County R-1 resource officer, who is off during the summer months and is making great headway. He also reported on several drug interdictions in June, including one in which six people went to jail. Surveillance netted three felony arrests and one person was taken by U.S. marshals.
• Approved the low bid from D&S Fence for railings on the firehouse driveway.
• Agreed to authorize Kay to contract with Cochran Engineering for a plan to repair a Benham Street retaining wall.
• Agreed to authorize Kay to contract with Gordon Bess Construction Inc. to cover a culvert pipe.
• Approved liquor licenses for 2019-20.
Alderman Bruce Pratte was absent from the council meeting.
