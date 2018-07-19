The city of Desloge is still in the trash pick-up business and its residents will not be charged a fee for the service that has been provided to them at no cost for decades — at least for now.
If there was one thing made abundantly clear at Monday night’s special meeting of the Desloge Board of Aldermen, however, it’s that the cost of providing free solid waste removal to the city’s 5,000 inhabitants is quickly reaching a point of financial unsustainability.
The city is now being forced to consider funding alternatives that range from charging residents a monthly fee for the service, passing a sales tax to provide the city additional funding or farming it out to a private company.
This wasn’t good news for the handful of long-time city residents at the special meeting who weren’t ready to even consider the possibility of having to pay a monthly garbage bill to the city or anybody else for that matter.
While the board has often discussed the problem of providing free trash removal in recent years, things finally came to a head at its July 9 meeting when a bid on the purchase of a new garbage truck was brought before the aldermen for a vote.
That evening, Aldermen Alvin Sutton and Chris Gremminger made it clear they were unwilling to approve the cost of purchasing a new garbage truck without knowing for certain that the city intended to continue providing the service to residents.
It was after a great deal of often heated discussion that City Administrator Dan Bryan and Department of Public Works Supervisor Jason Harris promised to gather information by July 16 on the cost of using an outside trash pick-up company as opposed to buying a new garbage truck and maintaining city control of the service.
Discussion during Monday’s special meeting was more subdued than the previous night as Bryan offered several options for the aldermen to explore regarding the introduction of a paid service to the city or turning it over to a private contracted trash service.
“The 2018-19 operating budget for the city’s solid waste department is $265,390, with an estimated $29,000 lease purchase payment for a new trash truck, for a total estimated amount of $294,300,” Bryan said. “I estimated 1,800 homes as a conservative number to consider.”
Charging a fee of $10 per month, the city would collect $18,000 monthly for a total of $216,000 annually. At a fee of $11 per month, the monthly amount collected would be $19,800 for a total of $237,600 annually. Charging $12 a month would bring in $21,600 per month, totaling $259,200 annually. A fee of $12.50 per month would bring in $22,500, for a total of $270,000 annually. At a charge of $13 per month, $23,400 would be collected monthly, totaling $280,800 for the year.
“Right now, we’re budgeted $265,390 for 2018-19, so that makes me focus on either $12.50 or $13 per month,” Alderman Sutton said. “You know as well as I do, every so often we have to revisit water rates and take a look at the Consumer Price Index and adjust them — generally upward — to maintain our competitive advantage. Same difference here. It’s 50 cents. We can go $12.50 now and a year or two later we’ll be saying, ‘We’re going to jack it up another 50 cents.’
“You know prices are going to go up. Make them mad one time. I know people aren’t going to be happy to pay that, but prices are going to go up. Instead of pricing low and coming back in a year-and-a-half and saying we’re going to raise it … that’s just my opinion. The difference is roughly $15,000 if you take what we budgeted now for this year and add the $13 per month rate. The potential for us to incur a price hike is pretty high with inflation and the cost of fuel.”
Desloge resident Keith Serini asked, “How can we pay when we passed a tax for this — for trash service?”
Alderman Gremminger responded, “Well, to start with Keith, that tax was passed in 1976 — so we’re looking at 40 years ago.”
Serini interjected, “And it hasn’t expired.”
Gremminger continued, “It has not expired but if you read this tax proposal, nowhere in here does it say that it is for trash pick-up or solid waste.”
Serini replied, “If it didn’t say that, why have you been doing it since 1976? You didn’t do it [out of the kindness of your hearts.]"
Gremminger responded, “I’ve read it forward and backwards and nowhere in the tax proposal does it say that it has anything to do with solid waste.”
Serini said, “I can’t believe the voters passed the tax in 1976."
Gremminger replied, “The way it reads, I can’t believe they passed it either.”
City Fire Chief Larry Gremminger expressed concern for the elderly and others on fixed incomes who would have to pay for trash service.
“Everybody’s the same whether they put out a bag a week or puts out 10,” he said.
Mayor David Kater replied, “Just like the [city water service.]
Larry Gremminger asked, “Out of curiosity, what is the cost of somebody doing it for us?”
Kater said, “If we take it out of our hands, we have no control over them charging you whatever they want to charge. It starts out at $12 a house — it starts out, but there’s no way they can keep picking up garbage for $12 a month.
According to Bryan, the city sent out a request for bids to three private contracted trash services — Freedom Waste, Republic Services and Waste Management. Of the three, only Freedom Waste responded.
In a letter addressed to Supervisor Harris, Freedom Waste submitted a proposal of $12 per month, per home or residential unit, for once-a-week trash pick-up and free use of a 96-gallon container. Two additional options were offered by the company. The first would provide recycling pick-up every other week, as well as use of a 96-gallon container at no charge (at this time) to residents. The second option would provide yard waste collection for residents at a three-month subscription rate of $14 per home, per month. This would be in addition to the $12 fee for regular weekly trash pick-up.
The consensus of the residents attending the meeting was that they didn’t want to pay the city a monthly fee for trash removal, nor did they want to pay an outside company to provide the service. Discussion quickly moved to the possibility of placing a proposition on a future ballot to add an additional one cent public safety sales tax to purchases made in the city. The sales tax money would be used to help pay police and fire department costs, leaving money in the budget to help pay for trash pick-up and other needs.
“Can you tell me or find out how much [the 1976 one cent sales tax] we approved generates in a year?” Sutton asked.
Bryan replied, “Yeah, $872,000, roughly.
City Clerk Linda Moore interjected, saying she believed the sales tax brought in around a million dollars annually.
While most of the aldermen seemed amiable to the idea of asking city voters to approve an additional one cent public safety sales tax that would be paid not only by Desloge residents but anyone that buys gas, food or any other product within the city limits, Alderman Sutton wasn't convinced. He pointed out that if voters rejected the proposal, the city would find itself in the same dire financial situation it now finds itself in — and even a little worse.
“We have to pay between $4,000 and $5,000 to have it put on the ballot,” he said. “If it doesn’t pass, we’re out that money too.”
Despite Sutton’s attempt to put the brakes on the idea of an additional sales tax and the purchase of a new garbage truck at a cost of $106,000, the rest of the board voted to accept the bid from Armor Equipment of Arnold. Once the meeting was adjourned, a clearly frustrated Sutton walked briskly out of the council chambers while the other aldermen looked on.
Contacted later about his hurried exit from the room, Sutton said, “I'm just concerned. In the big picture, things worked out the way they should. The residents that showed up got to speak their mind and we honored their wishes.
“My fear is that people are tired of taxes. We already discussed the 1976 use tax during the public comment portion of the meeting. I think anytime you mention a tax of any kind it scares people — and rightfully so. I appreciate that.
“My biggest fear is that, if we put the issue on the ballot and it doesn't pass, we will be right back where we're at we will have extended the problem for another year and then we will be out the $4,000 or $5,000 it takes to put the issue on the ballot to begin with.
“The important thing is that we played by the book and gave the citizens the chance to be heard. They were heard and we're honoring their wishes. I wish there would have been more people there, but the people that were there spoke and we listened. I hope in the end it all works out in the best interest of the city as a whole.”
