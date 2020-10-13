City gets ready for annual scarecrow contest

The Downtown Park Hills Association is hosting its second annual scarecrow contest this month. By noon on Thursday, visitors will get to see local businesses’ entries all over town for the next couple of weeks.
Public voting for the winning scarecrow takes place on the Downtown Park Hills Facebook page.
Any Park Hills business that wants to participate is welcome to “scare up” a scarecrow by noon Thursday, but they’ll need to register on the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce website as soon as possible, and call the chamber’s executive director, Tammi Coleman, at 573-431-3577, Ext. 37, to let her know their scarecrow is “photo-ready.” Entry into the contest is free.
The rules for design are fairly open. Scarecrows must be placed near their storefront, although the straw people can’t block the sidewalk, of course. Hay bales, pumpkins, mums, and other accessories are allowed for decorating around the scarecrow.
Then, it’s just a matter of inviting people to vote on the scarecrows by visiting the Downtown Park Hills Facebook page and clicking "like" on the scarecrow photo of choice. Voting is encouraged by sharing the link to DPHA's Facebook page.
Coleman stressed that only "likes" on the original photo on the DPHA page will be counted as votes. The photo with the most “likes” by 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 will be named the winner.
The traveling plaque will be delivered to the business with the winning scarecrow on Nov. 2. Each year's winner will be listed on the back of the plaque permanently. Last year’s winner was Trendz Salon, who created an autumn tableau featuring “scare”dresser foiling her scare-client’s straw-filled mane.
