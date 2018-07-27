During the Park Hills City Council meeting Tuesday, a representative of Azavar Government Solutions presented the city with information about the services the company provides to municipalities.
Tom Fagan told the council that the company has been in business for more than 20 years and has been performing utility audits since 2006, which is the specific service that he presented information about.
“We’re an audit company that makes sure all the utilities are doing what they’re supposed to be doing for you,” Fagan said.
He described miscoding of addresses by Ameren Illinois in southern Illinois — meaning their geographic codes are not listed correctly.
“When that doesn’t happen, it basically goes into an abyss,” Fagan said. “It’s either not going to the municipality, going to the wrong municipality or it’s not even on their rolls at all.”
Fagan said the audits are performed by using software developed by Azavar for the purpose of digitally overlaying information from utility companies against information from municipalities to ensure that all addresses are coded into the correct city.
“The beauty of the program is that it costs nothing,” he said. “What I mean by that is that there are no fees for us to do the audits. We assume all the risk in this proposition. We take no municipality staff time, because we know municipalities have been stretched. We have our own attorneys out of Washington that will go after back-taxes.”
He described examples of municipalities that had discovered large amounts of funds that he been misdirected due to miscoding, such as a city in Illinois that was missing out on $42,000 from AT&T.
“Some municipalities are cleaner than others,” Fagan said. “You don’t know what you don’t know until you start digging into the address audit and seeing how many are miscoded. I do a 90-day update so the municipality is always in the know.”
The process of completing the audit is without cost to the city, but Azavar asks that municipalities agree to share 45 percent of the found funds with the company for a period of three years. Fagan said this may seem very high, but on an address-to-address scale, a residential address could only mean a gain of $2 to $3.
Members of the council asked several questions about the nature of the audit process and how payments would be dispersed, with Councilman Ed Hart asking if, assuming the city agreed to the audits and no errors were found resulting in additional funds, there would really be no cost to the city.
“We assume all the risk,” Fagan said. “We’ve learned that having them pay up-front is not the way to go. We need to get those funds back into the municipality and then ask them to share with us. That’s the way we’ve done it and we feel it’s the most fair. Other companies will charge up-front fees and say they’ll do an audit for ‘X’ amount of dollars, but they may only bring you $100.”
City Administrator Mark McFarland said one of the reasons he asked Fagan to present information to the council was because of decrease in city sales tax dollars in the last year.
In other business, the council discussed possible staff increases, the possibility of coming to an agreement with the Central School District to provide an additional school resource officer, and a lengthy discussion regarding the fire department’s pay procedure and structure.
