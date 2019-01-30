Try 1 month for 99¢
City hires new chief
The Park Hills City Council met in special session on Tuesday night to discuss the hiring of a chief of police to replace recently retired Chief Bill Holloway.

Mark McFarland, city administrator, said that the council voted unanimously to accept Richard McFarland as the city’s new police chief.

Richard McFarland will begin his duties as chief on Monday.

Richard McFarland is a lifelong resident of Park Hills and a graduate of Central High School. Richard and his wife Shannon live in Park Hills with their four children.

He is returning to the Park Hills Police Department after having served as an officer for the city from 2000-2016.

Holloway retired on Oct. 25 after serving the city as police chief for 27 years. Lt. Doug Bowles had served as interim police chief for several months. 

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

