The Park Hills City Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. to consider requests and proposed city ordinances.
The meeting will begin with a public hearing for a request to vacate an alley located at 200 Simmons Street, followed by a vote on that same issue.
Following City Administrator Mark McFarland’s report to the council, Mayor Daniel Naucke is slated to present a proclamation for St. Francois County Farmer’s Market Voucher Program.
In new business, the council will consider several items, beginning with health insurance and wage considerations for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
The council will next consider a request for the Downtown Park Hills Association’s annual request to use the municipal parking lot for its Trunk ‘n Treat event on Halloween.
Finally, the council will consider an ordinance authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement for engineering services and another ordinance authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with the Central R-III School District for an additional school resource officer.
This meeting will be held in council chambers at Park Hills City Hall, located at 10 Municipal Drive. This meeting is open to the public.
