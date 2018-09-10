The leadership of two area communities will meet in regular session this evening.
Bonne Terre
The Bonne Terre City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at city hall, located at 118 N. Allen Street.
The city administrator will give reports on a notice of assignment from First State Community Bank; a request for a four hour pool pass for the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce auction; and the MoDOT Transportation Alternatives Program.
The council should also discuss and vote on an agreement with Govdeals Inc. to allow online auction services for the sale of surplus items; a contract with Williams Alarm for a city park surveillance system; a paving contract with Leadbelt Materials for the repaving of Church, A, Mine Shaft, Mound, Jackson and Ash streets; a Pictometry agreement with St. Francois County Assessor; a no parking sign on Pear Street; and a no parking sign for a section of North Division.
The council is slated to hear from Julie Pratte, who wants to create a disc golf park at Bonne Terre City Park.
The council should also hear from Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Chief Dave Pratte's request for two new firefighter positions. They will hear from Dwayne Hackworth about the State Community Development Block Grant Program. The council will set dates for fall cleanup and for a public hearing on Brandon Forrester's application to vacate Wright Street starting at Cherry Street and ending at Blue Street.
The meeting is open to the public.
Desloge
The Desloge Board of Aldermen meets in regular session at 7 p.m. at city hall, located at 300 N. Lincoln Street.
According to the tentative agenda, the board will consider passage of an ordinance to approve a tax-exempt equipment lease purchase agreement for a trash truck financed by First State Community. It will also be discussing a MoDOT TAP Grant for Evergreen, State and Chestnut streets.
Also during the meeting bids will be considered for road salt; electrical locations; and sealing and striping parking lots. Also, subdivision regulations will be discussed.
The meeting is open to the public.
