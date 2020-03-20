City Light and Water expands online services

In an effort to limit contact and encourage social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Farmington City Light and Water office has announced that it has expanded the option for citizens to request service changes for utilities via the internet.

"Citizens needing to establish, discontinue or transfer service may complete an online service request at Farmington-mo.gov under 'Services,'" said Lisa Cortor, Farmington Light and Water office manager. "This form will require attaching a picture identification for verification and other necessary paperwork. A City Light and Water employee will then call with additional information and verification questions."

In addition to service requests, Cortor said the city will continue to offer customers a a variety of non-contact options for paying their bill.

"Payments can be made from the comfort of home via the internet with a credit card or electronic check. This requires establishment of a sign-in. Once set up, the customer can view new charges, payments, consumption history and make a payment. Other payment options include returning payments via mail, dropping payments in the drop box or making payments through the convenience of automatic payment withdrawal from a bank account.