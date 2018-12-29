The City of Park Hills is currently looking at applicants to fill several open positions in the police department.
City officials are looking to hire another School Resource Officer for the Central School District, several police officers and a chief of police.
The opening of the position of chief came after former Police Chief Bill Holloway retired on Oct. 25 after serving the city as police chief for 27 years.
Holloway’s retirement came not long after he filed a complaint to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office about possible illegal and corrupt activities happening in Park Hills under Mayor Daniel Naucke in August. These activities, according to Holloway, included the construction of a city street on private property costing $20,000 or more, having city employees passing out material on the use tax ballot issue on city time, directing city water and sewer crews to install water and sewers to a private business and threatening to fire the department head when he refused, and having a city councilman repairing air condition systems in city buildings.
The Attorney General’s Office initially conducted an investigation, but did not pursue it long.
Following Holloway’s retirement, several other officers left the Park Hills Police Department. City Administrator Mark McFarland says that the city is looking to fill all of these open positions as well as appoint a new police chief.
Mayor Naucke has been conducting interviews with applicants he believes may be a good fit at the department. He is unable to say anything concrete about who the new hire may be, or if the position will go to an existing officer. Once Mayor Naucke does decide on the candidate, however, he or she will be presented to the city council and a motion will have to be passed to hire the individual.
The city council meeting should be held Jan. 8.
In addition to the police chief and officers, the city is also looking to hire the SRO for the Central school district. Central currently has one SRO, who is paid completely by the school. Recently, the city and school discussed adding another SRO.
The school administration agreed, and they came to an agreement that the school district and city would each pay half of the salary of the SRO. The appointment of the new school officer will be announced with the appointment of the rest of the officers and the police chief.
