The Park Hills City Council recently discussed stepping up efforts to repair some of the city’s oldest infrastructure, which was mostly constructed during the era of the Great Depression.
A visibly unique feature of Park Hills, the WPA (Works Progress Administration) ditches were the result of a federal initiative to put unemployed men back to work between 1935 and 1943. City Administrator Mark McFarland described the far-reaching WPA work done in the Park Hills area during that period.
“WPA was one of Franklin Roosevelt’s plans to help get us out of the depression,” McFarland said. “The government would actually pay people to work on ditches, projects like the Elvins baseball field by West Elementary and what is now the alternative school, which was the Elvins High School. That was all done by WPA work.
“They would go up above Elvins and quarry rock up there, then come down and do all these projects. If you see these stones stacked up on the edge of the streets—that was the WPA work that did that.”
According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, the WPA put more than 8.5 million people to work during its eight-year existence, at a cost to the federal government of nearly $11 billion.
“These major ditches that are four and five feet deep — that was WPA work,” McFarland said. “The government would come into a city free of charge and would put people back to work and put money in their pockets during the depression. That being said, these ditches are not 85 years old, so they’re falling apart.”
Some of the WPA ditches in the city actually exist on private property, which creates a little more complex situation when it comes to the idea of rehabilitating them. Even those that are publically-owned, however, are causing damage to private property as they crumble and fall in to things like privately-owned sewer lines.
When this kind of deterioration occurs, city crews have been responding and fixing the ditches. During recent council discussion, however, city officials voiced the need to take a more proactive approach to the ditches.
“These are cut limestones that were stacked,” McFarland said. “They weren’t all necessarily cemented in. Some were and some weren’t. Over the years, they’re collapsing and clogging up ditches. They are causing problems — some of them have fallen over and broken sewer pipes and things like that, which are privately owned. We need to deal with those.”
Around the time Park Hills was created in the '90s, one such WPA ditch was completely reworked in then-Elvins, now Park Hills on Gumbo Street. After 20 years, that ditch is holding strong.
Tuesday’s council discussion included thoughts of establishing a plan for eventually repairing the ditches, whether the work would be done by city crews or by private contractors. The important thing, McFarland said, is that the ball is beginning to roll.
“It’s going to take a while,” he said. “But unless you get started, you’ll never get done.”
