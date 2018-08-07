The City of Park Hills received the details of a complaint filed with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office against the city by Park Hills Police Chief Bill Holloway, alleging corrupt/illegal activity by previously unnamed city officials.
The copy of the complaint forwarded to city hall names Park Hills Mayor Daniel Naucke as the only official involved in the alleged activity. The complaint includes four specific items, including: the construction of a city street on private property costing $20,000 or more; having city employees passing out material on the use tax ballot issue on city time; directing city water and sewer crews to install water and sewer to a private business and threatening to fire the department head when he refused; and having a city councilman repairing air conditioner systems in city buildings.
City Administrator Mark McFarland explained the circumstances surrounding each of the specific complaints in an interview Tuesday. He began with the claim that Naucke was responsible for the construction of a city street on private property.
“In February of 2017, [then-City Administrator] Matt Whitwell got this thing going,” McFarland said. “We had public hearings for it on Feb. 14 and the council voted to accept it on Feb. 28. It was an agreement between the owners of the land, the Busenbarks, to bring it into the city for what they negotiated.”
McFarland said, and the original city ordinance shows, that the negotiation included the construction of a road at the property and the extension of city water and sewer to the property. The ordinance was signed by Whitwell and then-Mayor David Easter. McFarland said after Naucke had been elected and he had been hired to replace Whitwell, the project became their responsibility to see through.
As a matter of policy, the sewer department would not put the sewer lines in, so the city street department actually put in the sewer lines to fulfill that portion of the contract.
“Our sewer isn’t just for Park Hills,” McFarland explained. “It serves Leadington and it serves Desloge. Anytime we want new sewer lines put in the City of Park Hills has to pay for it. If we took it out of the sewer fund, then technically, Desloge would be paying for part of it and so would Leadington. We can’t burden them with paying for our sewers.”
McFarland said after receiving wrong plats from the engineer and having to send them back, time was quickly running out in the year.
“At that point, I told the head of the street department to get out there, grade that thing off, rock it and let it sit all winter to pack down,” McFarland said. “We did that before we actually had it deeded over to us. It sat there all winter and by next spring we had it deeded over. I budgeted $26,000 for the pavement and it came in at $22,000 or $23,000, something like that. The street is there. It’s the little asphalt loop around that building, called ‘Flat River Loop Road,’ and we own it.”
McFarland said while prep work had been done on the street before the ground had been deeded over to the city and while it was still private property, the paving was done after the transfer had been made complete.
“Whether the grading of it violated anything — maybe,” he said. “Do I like the agreement? Absolutely not. I understand why the council did it. I’m not saying I don’t want us to expand. It’s great land, right on the highway, and has potential for big tax dollars. I understand that. But to actually do it, we had to figure out where to get money from and we had to spend a lot of money on the sewer lines.”
McFarland said apart from the decision to perform preparatory work on the site of the road before the official transfer of the property to the city, he and Naucke were only abiding by and fulfilling a contract arranged by the previous administration and entered into by the council before their time at the city.
As for the second issue raised in the complaint, the distribution of use tax information by city employees, McFarland said the decision was not made by Naucke at all. In the weeks and months preceding the April election, which included the question of a use tax for Park Hills residents, McFarland said he was inundated with questions surrounding what the use tax was and a general sense of confusion from voters at large. To clear up the issue, McFarland decided it would be a good idea to provide information to the voters.
“The question was, ‘How do we get it out to people?’” McFarland said. “Postage was going to be $1,800 to $2,000 to mail it to everybody. One of the employees said they used to pass this kind of thing out. And this was my decision, not the mayor’s — I asked the street department on rainy days when they couldn’t pour concrete or do asphalt to go door-to-door and pass it out, which they got done in a couple of days.
“Yes, it was on city time. Yes, they were being paid. No, it wasn’t to advertise to vote for it. It was just an informational pamphlet. So I will take responsibility for that, not the mayor, because it was my call.”
After hearing the complaints regarding the way the information was distributed, McFarland said in the future he would instead use city dollars to pay for the postage of informational materials for voters.
The third complaint had to do with the new Domino’s location and the construction of private utility lines by the city.
McFarland said before the Domino’s restaurant burned down last year, the business was one of the city’s top five sales tax generators. To ensure that the franchise remained in Park Hills and did not move to another nearby city, McFarland said Naucke worked to bring together the owner and the project developer at a site within city limits, hence the current construction on East Main Street.
“The sewer lines there were put in Lord knows how long ago,” McFarland said. “And they were not put in properly for that whole block. It ran right through the middle of the backyards and it was kind of a mess. We had to get in there and do some restructuring to make it right.
“The mayor asked the wastewater people to put in the lines for them and they did. Every penny was calculated and a bill was sent to the developer in the amount of $4,987.99, which he turned around and wrote a check to the city for. So he paid for the material, labor and everything.”
While the city is not frequently paid back by citizens for work done, McFarland said the city has indeed done work for private citizens before. He described several situations which ended with city workers doing work that is usually the responsibility of the property owner.
“We had a situation on Low Street where there was a breakage in a sewer line,” he said. “We tried to get wastewater to do it, but they refused because it’s the responsibility of the homeowner to get it there. But their flushes were going down the ditch, so it became a public matter. We got the street department to go in, bust out the concrete and put in the pipe for them. We didn’t get any reimbursement, but it solved the problem.”
He also described a situation in which an elderly resident had a tree fall into her detached garage and did not have the money to have it removed.
“One of the street workers asked if they could just get a bucket and lift that out for her,” McFarland said. “And I said, ‘Absolutely.’ We’re here to help the people of the town. So we do those kinds of things all the time. Most of the time we don’t get paid, but on this one, we got paid back for the work we did.”
The final complaint involved a city councilman working on air conditioners in city buildings.
“Our air conditioner units are 23 years old and they’re about to go,” McFarland said. “We have a councilman who works in heating and cooling for a living. That’s what he does. When something happens, I call him. State statute says that somebody who works for the city like that can receive up to $500 per call without being in trouble.
“The last time we had him in, I think it was $68 for some Freon or something like that. In a fiscal year’s time, the worker can not collect more than $5,000, which we are way under on both of those. We’ve never had a bill that big from him. I’ve been here for a year and three or four months and he’s probably been in here maybe four times with the system we have now.
“We appreciate what he does and I don’t think he deserves to be treated this way. I don’t think any of us do, to be quite honest.”
McFarland said he had tried to reach out to the police chief, who is currently on medical leave, but had not had luck getting in touch with him. He added that he hoped to receive word from the attorney general’s office by the end of the week regarding whether or not the office saw the merit of continuing an investigation or not.
