Residents of Desloge may notice that Desloge Drive looks dark this Christmas season.

According to officials, some residents are asking if the city has become anti-Christmas or if someone or some group made a fuss about the decorations.

The answer is really quite practical.

Officials stated that the ongoing project of relocating utility lines along Desloge Drive is coming closer to an end. This will mean it won’t be long until the utility poles come down along the street – and no utility poles means no place to hang or access an electrical source for the decorations.

The good news for those who had their heart set on Christmas lights is that they have been relocated. The lights are now along Chestnut Street. Those who wish to see the lights can take a detour from the main thoroughfare and enjoy the glimmer of Chestnut Street.

According to High Country Lights’ website, outdoor Christmas light displays on houses evolved from decorating the traditional Christmas tree and house with candles during the Christmas season.

The tradition of lighting the tree with small candles dates back to the 17th century and originated in Germany before spreading to Eastern Europe.

The small candles were attached to the tree branches with pins or melted wax. In addition, European Christians used to display a burning candle in the windows of their house that was visible from the outside.

The candles in the window indicated to other Christians that the house was a Christian house and that other Christians were welcome to come worship with the residents.

The incandescent Christmas lights that cheerfully light up the dark days of December have come a long way. Candles on trees and in windows have given way to outdoor displays.

The Christmas lights along Desloge Drive had been a fixture for many decades.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

