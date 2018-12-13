Residents of Desloge may notice that Desloge Drive looks dark this Christmas season.
According to officials, some residents are asking if the city has become anti-Christmas or if someone or some group made a fuss about the decorations.
The answer is really quite practical.
Officials stated that the ongoing project of relocating utility lines along Desloge Drive is coming closer to an end. This will mean it won’t be long until the utility poles come down along the street – and no utility poles means no place to hang or access an electrical source for the decorations.
The good news for those who had their heart set on Christmas lights is that they have been relocated. The lights are now along Chestnut Street. Those who wish to see the lights can take a detour from the main thoroughfare and enjoy the glimmer of Chestnut Street.
According to High Country Lights’ website, outdoor Christmas light displays on houses evolved from decorating the traditional Christmas tree and house with candles during the Christmas season.
The tradition of lighting the tree with small candles dates back to the 17th century and originated in Germany before spreading to Eastern Europe.
The small candles were attached to the tree branches with pins or melted wax. In addition, European Christians used to display a burning candle in the windows of their house that was visible from the outside.
The candles in the window indicated to other Christians that the house was a Christian house and that other Christians were welcome to come worship with the residents.
The incandescent Christmas lights that cheerfully light up the dark days of December have come a long way. Candles on trees and in windows have given way to outdoor displays.
The Christmas lights along Desloge Drive had been a fixture for many decades.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.