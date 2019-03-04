Try 3 months for $3
Leadwood water tank

The Leadwood municipal water system originated in the 1920s.

 File photo

The community of Leadwood is still progressing toward an overhaul of its entire water system, which was approved by voters in 2015.

Taylor Engineering, based in Farmington, is currently surveying the town for the water system infrastructure. Up to now the city has used the same water lines since the early 1900s.

The new system will include new main lines, a new water tank, a well and existing well repair, a treatment plant and installation of water meters.

Workers with Taylor Engineering will soon be drafting the blueprints for the project, with construction set to start in 2020.

“We’re just putting marks where the water (lines are) going to go,” said Senior Project Manager Tim Robbs, of Taylor Engineering. The survey has had several delays due to inclement weather.

The new water lines will mean new fire hydrants, too.

The new tank will be elevated so as to have more pressure, an improvement over the current tank which is not elevated.

Leadwood currently has two wells, but one is not up to standard. The water system project calls for making that second well functional, too. And an additional measure will be put in place to assure water for customers.

"We are going to run a water line to connect the city of Leadwood’s water system to the St. Francois County PWSD #2 water system," Robb said. "This connection will be able to provide the citizens of Leadwood water should the city’s wells become inactive for whatever reason."

New meters will allow for billing based on actual usage. Water rates will go up, but just how much is yet to be determined and will be impacted by the overall cost of the new system.

When asked if the new water system could help improve the city's Insurance Service Office (ISO) rating, the mayor said he thinks it could.

After the drinking water system is completed, Taylor Engineering will be working on a waste treatment plant.

