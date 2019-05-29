Questions about the Park Hills emergency siren alert system have been raised with some area residents reporting that during recent tornado warnings, the warning sirens could not be heard in some areas of the city.
There is a total of five warning sirens located throughout the city. City Administrator Mark McFarland said that two of the sirens were indeed not working during the last bout of severe weather.
McFarland said that a siren located on Davis Court and another near Glendale Street had not been functioning properly. Since the initial malfunction, repairs have been made and the sirens are now back in working order, according to McFarland.
Earlier this year, Park Hills began using the CodeRED system alongside the sirens. This electronic alert system is a free high-speed emergency notification system provided by ONSOLVE LLC, a software company that specializes in cloud-based communications.
Notifications for such things as fires, flash floods, and severe thunderstorm warnings and more are sent to registered CodeRED users in the affected area via text message or automated phone calls to both cellular and landline telephones.
Many cities such as Farmington have been using the CodeRED alert system for years as a way to reach citizens in specific areas during emergencies.
When the CodeRED alert system’s use in Park Hills first began in February, some citizens expressed concerns that the city might move toward no longer using the warning sirens but McFarland said this is not the case.
“We’re not taking [the sirens] down,” McFarland said. “If they break, we’re not going to fail to fix them and we will continue to maintain them.”
McFarland went on to say that the city does encourage everyone to use the CodeRED alert system in addition to listening for the sirens.
McFarland explained that the storm warning siren system is not actually designed to to be heard indoors but rather to alert people who may be outside to seek shelter indoors.
With both systems in place, citizens in the path of danger stand a better chance of being alerted to the situation whether they are within earshot of the sirens or happen to be indoors and unable to hear them. The CodeRED system alerts users immediately after an emergency warning is issued at anytime.
Residents can register to receive the emergency notifications by going to https://parkhillsmo.net/safety/emergency-management/ .
The process for signing up takes about three minutes, McFarland explained. However, if any residents require assistance in signing up for CodeRED alerts, they can contact Park Hills City Hall at 573-431-3577 and city staff will guide them through the process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.