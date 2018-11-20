The City of Park Hills is seeking donations of Christmas decorations from the community to help light the city up for the holiday season, according to city officials.
Park Hills Mayor Daniel Naucke said he wants the city to show Christmas spirit by decorating city buildings and, particularly, Columbia Park.
“It hasn’t been done in a long time,” Naucke said. “What we’d like to do is to light up the city park as best we can. We don’t have a lot of money to spend on it but we’ll do the best we can do.”
Naucke said the plan is to decorate the park with lights, garlands and displays that can be driven past and seen, including Christmas music broadcast via radio that onlookers will be able to tune in to.
To that end, Park Hills Parks and Recreation Director Dooley Politte said the city is accepting donations of Christmas garland and working Christmas lights to be used in the park’s display.
“We’re hoping to get some donations of good, working lights and garland,” Politte said. “They can be any color — silver, gold, red, green, whatever they’ve got. We’ll decorate all the structures and put out around 60 to 70 yard structures, like Santa Claus and reindeer and that kind of thing.”
Politte said the donations can be dropped off either at Park Hills City Hall or in a barrel placed at the Park Hills farmers market near East Main and Crane Streets.
Naucke said the city will decorate as much as it can this year, with hopes that the displays will grow in future years.
“I would like it to get bigger as time goes on,” he said. “Somewhere down the road, maybe we could have a horse and carriage and things like that. But right now, the city’s just trying to get all of Park Hills lit up.”
Park Hills City Hall is located at 9 Bennett Street and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The donation barrel at the Park Hills Farmers Market is located in the gazebo situated parallel with East Main Street. Donations can be dropped off at that location 24 hours a day.
