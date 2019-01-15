The Park Hills City Council has released the minutes from their executive session on Jan. 8.
While the public has been waiting to hear about the appointment of a new police chief, it appears that no decision was made during the executive session. The city reportedly interviewed two officers from within the department, Cpl. Ellie Tucker and Lt. Doug Bowles, who has been acting as interim chief for several months during Police Chief Bill Holloway's absence and then after his retirement. Each have been with the department for more than 20 years.
On Friday, the City of Park Hills announced that it is again accepting applications for a chief of police and now outside the department. Qualifications can be found on the application, which can be accessed through the city's Facebook page. A list of essential duties, responsibilities, and physical demands is also available upon request from City Administrator Mark McFarland, who can be reached at 573-431-3577 ext. 12, or at cityadmin@parkhillsmo.net.
McFarland said that when the city previously posted the application, there was little interest within the Park Hills Police Department. So this time, the application was sent out again with the hopes of attracting more attention, including the attention of those outside of the area. He said the city has received one application as of Monday afternoon. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 25. He said it is still open for those already on the Park Hills Police Department, as well.
Despite there being no vote on a police chief, other decisions were made during the meeting.
Councilman Adam Bowers made a motion to approve Bill 1307, which would authorize the mayor and the city clerk to execute an agreement with Cira Duffe as the city prosecuting attorney on behalf of the City of Park Hills. Councilman Ed Hart seconded the motion. With a vote of 7-0 and one abstention from Alan Coleman, the motion carried.
The topic of prosecuting attorney had been a heated issue. Twice, during open session meetings, the vote to hire Duffe failed. However, in an executive session last month, the council voted to fire then-City Prosecutor Julie McCarver and hire Duffe in the interim until the January meeting.
Also in executive session, Jeremy Buxton was appointed as the Utilities Department director. The motion carried with a vote of 7-1. The council also voted 8-0 to raise the salary of Community Development Director Robert Sullivan.
