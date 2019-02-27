Try 1 month for 99¢

For Park Hills, a designation among the National Registry of Historic Places may be a possibility in the future.

While reading the minutes from last month's meeting, City Clerk Terri Richardson said, “In last month's council meeting, we had a downtown business owner ask the city if they had ever considered getting on the national registry for the downtown area.”

Richardson said she wasn't aware of any previous attempts to get on the registry.

She went on to say the downtown business owner had reached out to someone on the board and requested a site visit for Park Hills.

“They think this would allow the city to qualify for some grants or for business owners to qualify for grants, or low-cost loans, to assist with renovations,” said Richardson. “They are going to let us know when a site visit can be scheduled and I guess we’ll just have to weigh the pros and cons of being placed on this registry."

Mayor Daniel Naucke said the city will get into the discussion a lot more after the site visit.

The subject of historic designation was also recently brought up in the Downtown Park Hills Association (DPHA) monthly meeting that took place at the RiverSide Grill.

While giving his DPHA report, Robert Sullivan brought up the fact that a lot of the franchise businesses located in the district, which sometimes require branding to be displayed a certain way, may not be able to comply with the standards of the National Registry.

Sullivan spoke of the differences between creating a historically-aligned district and the actual regulations that are involved in becoming part of the National Registry of Historical Places.

Sullivan also suggested that it might be more beneficial for the city to just come up with their own guidelines for historical facades and regulations rather than going with the National Registry as this move could potentially drive out businesses that are required to have their facades look a certain way based on franchise regulations.

This way, the city would not have to enforce all of the strict guidelines of the registry that could potentially be impossible to adhere to by franchisees with standardized branding, he said.

The ultimate goal is to preserve the history and heritage of the city, Sullivan suggested.

The DPHA is a group of business owners in the downtown area that meet once a month to discuss plans and direction for the business district. Councilman/DPHA President David Easter said the group was revived in 2004 by then-Economic Developer Norm Lucas and deals with various subjects concerning the downtown business district.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

