Park Hills City Attorney Ed Pultz will soon be retiring and Mayor Daniel Naucke presented Pultz with a plaque during Tuesday's council meeting thanking him for his 20 years of service to the city.
Pultz began working for the city in 1999 and, over the last 20 years, has advised city officials on countless ordinances and various matters of law.
“He's been with us a very long time,” said Naucke. "He's protected us very well I think, especially me.”
As Naucke presented a plaque to Pultz he expressed great appreciation for the retiring attorney on behalf of the city.
“It has been a great honor to represent the City of Park Hills - it really has,” said Pultz. “This is a city that wasn't always dealt the best of cards but I think you guys have done a great job of trying to move forward and moving forward.”
Pultz went on to say that he has been impressed with everybody that he’s known on the council through the years and he said he believes their hearts have been in the right place.
“It's been a good group of people to work with,” Pultz said. “It's with a certain amount of sorrow that I'm leaving you.
“It's been a really fun ride but I'm ready to spend time with my grandkids and take life a little easier so thank you very much."
Members of the council and everyone present at the meeting applauded Pultz after he was awarded the plaque.
