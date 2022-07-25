 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City to collect annual fee of all utility customers

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources requires that the city of Farmington collect an annual fee from all utility customers to pay the cost of operation for the required testing of public water and sewer systems.

The additional charge is collected annually during the July billing period for Farmington utility customers and will be shown on the utility bill as “Water Primacy Fee” and “Sewer Connection Fee.”

For more information, contact the Farmington City Light & Water office at 573-756-2620.

