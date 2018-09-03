The city of Desloge will be offering anyone with outstanding city warrants a chance to start fresh when it holds another Court Amnesty Week during the week of Sept. 17-21 at city hall, located at 300 N. Lincoln St.
“It’s been one of those things that we’ve been doing this year and we do it once a quarter,” said City Administrator Dan Bryan. “And each quarter it seems like it’s gained a little bit more popularity.
“The first time we did it, I think we may have had two people come in and it's grown every time since then. You know, folks are just kinda shy about taking advantage of Court Amnesty Week. They think, ‘Well, if I go in and show up, all they’re going to do is arrest me.’"
He said that’s not the objective at all.
“We’re just wanting these folks to have the opportunity to come in, bring $100, show us that they’re willing to get back on their payment plan, give us a good address where we can contact them and let the court clerks give them a court date, so they can get back in good graces with the judge. You know, the thing we want to do is just get back on track. That’s all we’re looking to do and nothing else.”
Bryan stressed that Court Amnesty Week isn’t a trap or trick to arrest people who have outstanding city warrants.
“We just want to provide the opportunity for people who want to get back on track with their supervision with the city — or whatever their case is — and to be able to do that without fear of going to Walmart and having one of our city police officers recognize them and then end up being arrested. Instead, this is an opportunity for these folks to come to city hall and clean it up, so they can get back on track.”
For more information about Court Amnesty Week, call Desloge Municipal Court at 573-431-5560 or city hall at 573-431-3700.
