City to make warming shelter available
In light of the National Weather Service's forecast of dangerous, cold temperatures throughout the region Thursday night into Friday, the city of Farmington has designated the civic center, located at 2 Black Knight Dr., as a warming center during regular business hours.

"Temperatures are forecast to have lows in the single digits on Thursday night and into Friday morning," said Farmington Emergency Management Director Tim Porter. "This presents dangerous conditions for those without shelter or an adequate heat source."

If a warming center is needed after the center's normal business hours, citizens are asked to contact the Farmington Police Department at 573-756-6686 or in person at 310 Ste. Genevieve Ave.

"Arrangements can also be made at the police station to provide an overnight shelter for Thursday night, including a warm meal," Porter said.

