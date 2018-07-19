With summertime being prime yard sale season, annual citywide yard sales are held each year to offer shoppers the opportunity to spend a whole day perusing the deals available from residents.
The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce Citywide Yard Sale is held the second Saturday in August each year, with this year’s falling on Aug. 11. If recent years’ map sales are any indication, more than 200 shoppers will descend on Park Hills during the citywide sale.
In 2017 there were 87 registered sales in Park Hills and Leadington.
A map of yard sale locations will be available for purchase from the chamber for $1 in the days preceding the sale, with the location of those who purchase sale permits being placed on the map. Permits will be available from the chamber office between July 23 and Aug. 6, with three "tiers" being available.
The $5 basic option includes a seller’s permit and the seller’s address being placed on a list of area sales, while the $10 premium option includes a permit, being listed on a list of area sales, being pinpointed on the street guide and an allowed listing of five items for sale.
The $25 vendor option, newly available in the 2018 citywide yard sale, allows businesses or organizations the ability to offer spots on their parking lot for other vendors to sell items. The vendor option includes the seller’s permit, placement on the list of sale locations, being pinpointed on the street guide and ten lines of text.
Park Hills residents must purchase a permit in order to host a yard sale, though the citywide yard sale will not count toward the three maximum yearly yard sales allowed by the City of Park Hills. The permits must be purchased from the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce office at 12 Municipal Drive in Park Hills by 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 6.
Maps will be available purchase on Aug. 8-10 for $1 at the chamber office and from Aug. 8-11 at Park Hills River Mart.
For more information about purchasing a permit or about the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce Citywide Yard Sale, contact the chamber office at 573-431-1051 or visit www.phlcoc.net.
