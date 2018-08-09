The time of year has again come for treasure seekers to clear their Saturday schedules to make room for a day of citywide shopping in Park Hills and Leadington.
The 14th Annual Citywide Yard Sale, hosted by the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce, will be held all day this Saturday with even more sellers buying permits than last year.
Chamber Executive Director Tammi Coleman said that by the end of the day Tuesday, there would be almost 10 more permits sold than last year’s 87.
With so many sales all going on across Park Hills and Leadington, shoppers will want to pick up a copy of the sale map from either the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce office or Park Hills River Mart. The maps will be on sale for $1 through Friday at both locations and only at Park Hills River Mart on Saturday.
Coleman said there are two sellers who took advantage of the vendor permit option, meaning that there will be multiple sales at those locations.
All sales will be listed on the map, while those who purchased the premium permit will be visually pinpointed on the map. Shoppers will want to plot out their route beforehand, so buying the map before Saturday is encouraged.
Sellers who purchased the premium or vendor permit also had the opportunity to include a list of items for sale, further allowing shoppers to pick out the sales they would like to hit first.
The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce is located at 12 Municipal Drive in Park Hills and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Park Hills River Mart is located at 10 Flat River Drive and is open 24 hours.
