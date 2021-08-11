Citywide Yard Sale planned for Friday and Saturday in Park Hills and Leadington

More than 50 yard sales have been registered for the 17th annual Park Hills-Leadington Citywide Yard Sale planned for Friday and Saturday.

The annual sale takes place in Park Hills and Leadington and generally features sizable participation from area residents looking to sell some of their items. This year, the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce extended the event, making it a two-day sale.

Maps featuring the 54 registered yard sales are available at the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber Office and Park Hills City Hall until Friday.

Shoppers can pick up sale maps at the RiverSide Grill, located at 7 E. Main St., and Unico Bank, located 1000 E. Main St, in Park Hills now through Saturday. The maps are $2 each.

Chamber Executive Director Tammi Coleman said the sale maps include a couple of coupons from local businesses sponsoring the event, including RiverSide Grill and the Brush and Needle Art Gallery and Tattoo Studio.

“I want to thank all of our map sponsors,” said Coleman. “We appreciate them supporting this event.”

Sponsoring the two-day, two-city event this year are Praire Farms, Faith Cowboy Church, RiverSide Grill, Colonial Life, Brush and Needle Art Gallery and Tattoo Studio, and New Era Bank.

For more information, call the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce at 573-431-1051.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

