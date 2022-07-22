‘Civil War Flags of Missouri’ presentation today at Pilot Knob

The colorful flags of the Civil War. These symbols signify the stories of the brave soldiers who fought in one of the nation’s toughest battles.

Desloge resident Christopher Warren will discuss some of the rare U.S. Civil War flags, ones that are not even displayed for the public. He will also explain the significance of these flags and differences between the various Union and Confederate flags used in Missouri during the U.S. Civil War.

Warren speaks today at the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site at 6 p.m.

He’ll be dressed as a Union Color Sergeant and carry a special Civil War-type flag. This flag was flown in Warren’s honor on the USS Constitution by the U.S. Navy.

During his living history presentation titled “Civil War Flags of Missouri and Arkansas,” Warren will share many interesting and some little-known facts about Civil War flags, including terminology and myths and misconceptions. He will use a variety of photographs of actual Civil War flags to illustrate the information. Warren has been privileged to not only see some of these flags in person but has also held some of them.

“This presentation answers a lot of common questions and tries to educate the public as to the common thought of their only being two different types of Civil War flags,” said Warren.

He’ll tie this presentation into some of his family’s history by including photographs of his great-great-great grandfather’s Civil War flags. He enlisted in October 1862 with the 25th Missouri Infantry, Company K – U.S. in Arcadia. This unit was later consolidated into the 1st Missouri Engineers.

This is the unit for which Warren usually takes on a reenactment role.

“This is the unit I normally reenact with, and had members from the Iron County area, so it tends to get some serious reactions from the audience,” said Warren. “If anyone has interest in the Civil War, this is a unique presentation that they will not want to miss.”

Warren’s presentation begins with a 5:30 p.m. reception that is open to the public. Afterward, guests will hear about Warren’s historical expertise firsthand in the historic site’s theater room.

Warren is a local historian, reenactor and teacher at North County School District.

He will participate in the Ulysses S. Grant Remembrance Day ceremony Saturday at the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site in St. Louis. This event is sponsored by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and the National Park Service.

A smaller Civil War reenactment in Ste. Genevieve takes place Aug. 27 and includes a reenactment and dramatization of an 1861 bank robbery which occurred during the Civil War.

This event is hosted by the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site. For more information about this event, contact the site’s museum at 573-546-3454.

The Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is located at 118 East Maple.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.