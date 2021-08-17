Civil War reenactor wins national award

A local Civil War reenactor known for giving educational presentations around the community was named an inaugural winner of a national award, given by an organization dedicated to preserving and promoting Civil War history.
The Auxiliary to the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, as well as three other groups that make up the Allied Orders of the Grand Army of the Republic, held its convention — or national encampment, in Civil War reenactor parlance — Aug. 4-9 in St. Louis. There, Chris Warren of Desloge was awarded one of four Major Augustus P. Davis Awards given to an outstanding member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW).
Warren, at 41, has spent more than half his life researching Civil War history on national, state and local levels, even researching his own family connection to the War Between the States. His third great-grandfather and his third great-grandfather's brother were in the engineers during the Civil War and he often portrays their unit in reenactments.
He has served in leadership roles on the state level and often makes himself available to civic organizations and educational facilities to talk about the history and practical details of a Civil War soldier’s life. The local women’s auxiliary to SUVCW, Louisa Volker Auxiliary #215 — the only women’s auxiliary of its kind in Missouri — has also received his assistance.
For these reasons, and also for the girls’ booklet on Civil War history he wrote – an introduction to reenactment he said was inspired by his daughter—he was presented one of the first Davis Awards.
“I knew it was coming, I had been told ahead of time. I just didn't know when I was going to be given it,” Warren said, adding that he was walked up to the stage by his 7-year-old daughter, Abbie, who also participates in reenactments along with Warren’s wife, Twyla, who has also won awards for her dedication to the Missouri auxiliary, of which she’s president.
He was about his daughter’s age when he first became interested in Civil War history and wondered what it would be like to wear Civil War garb and fight out a battle. His family was raising him in Arcadia Valley at that time, and the nearby Battle of Pilot Knob reenactments at the site of the old Fort Davidson were an expected occurrence.
“I was playing on Fort Davidson before they had a visitor’s center and it had the actual earthworks,” he said. “I had a toy cap gun as a kid. I was always interested in that history, but I guess I was about 12 when I really wanted to get heavily involved in it.”
His participation would have to wait, though. For one, he said, he would have to have a parent attend meetings and other activities with him, and his parents weren’t exactly interested in facilitating Warren’s Civil War hobby.
“After the visitor’s center opened in Pilot Knob, I would buy the parchment documents and pictures of the Union generals and stuff,” Warren said, smiling. “Where other kids had rock stars and movie stars, I had history stuff plastered on my walls. My parents became very worried that there was something seriously wrong with me.” He laughed.
But Warren’s father was also battling cancer at the time, a long battle he unfortunately lost about a month before Warren’s 13th birthday.
“That’s why we relocated to St. Francois County,” he said. His mother was originally from Bonne Terre.
By the time Warren was 15, he was finally able to get into reenacting through a local contact, participate in different reenactment and Civil War history organizations, and find out more about its intricacies and strategies.
He’s been donning a Union uniform for the last 26 years. When he’s not at his day job as a Title 1 interventionalist for North County Intermediate School, of course, or teaching history classes at Mineral Area College on an adjunct basis.
He’s seen a few changes in the past quarter-century. The availability of Civil War ephemera has increased with the advent of online shopping, research is also easier, and the number of women and children has expanded.
Still, Civil War reenacting has met with some challenges in recent years, he said.
“Honestly, with what they call political correctness, I've seen a lot of people driven away,” he said. “The taking down of the statues and the somewhat animosity towards certain parts of history, your younger people are moving away from the Civil War period. They’re stepping away from it out of a kind of caution.
“I know even within my unit, I've had some of our younger guys go over to doing World War II reenacting, it’s really big with the young crowd right now. You have semi-automatic weapons, guys who are still alive who can tell stories about fighting World War II. It’s understandable, but it’s also important that we preserve and share history that might not be so clear cut. It’s important we share the whole history of that period, warts and all, including the history of those who didn’t have a voice at the time.”
He’s worried that interest in reenacting might be waning in his and in younger generations. He’s not alone in that concern.
The national president of SUVCW contacted him last spring to ask for ideas about what could be done for kids who were stuck at home, virtually learning. He, in turn, asked his daughter Abbie for ideas. Abbie had been chomping at the bit to get into Civil War reenactment like her parents, and had just been made a junior Auxiliary member.
“She said, ‘I like doing the Junior Ranger program through National Park Service, getting the little badges and all whenever we travel,’” Warren said. “I said, ‘You know what, I think we can do something. So for about two, two and a half weeks, I'd sit there and work on it, I started compiling stuff.”
He’d bounce ideas off his wife, do more research, find photos, come up with little missions for his readers that he hopes will culminate in a sort of certificate of completion that junior members can paste on the back page, as well as an accumulated knowledge of the more interesting, personal details on Civil War life. He’s looking into the cost of getting special lapel pins made for the successful junior auxiliary members who complete the program.
“It has a lot of activities, specifically geared to cooking, baking, making rag dolls, doing something of a book report on a Civil War-themed book, women's roles during the Civil War,” Warren said. “It’s meant for another auxiliary member, parent or sponsor to work with them so they can go back and talk about it at their monthly meeting.”
Warren said he hopes more young women get as much out of the activity book, Civil War history and reenactment events as his daughter Abbie enjoys. He indicated he thinks a thorough knowledge of history can correct things in the present and secure a better American future.
“It's very important to me to see that we don't forget where we came from. Good and bad, right or wrong, it doesn't matter, I don’t present history in that light, I try to stay true to What Was,” he said. “I think we have so much animosity and friction because people are not taught anymore about their differences, and about the good and the bad that's happened, and what mistakes we need to fix. It's been thrown out the window. And now what do we do with it? Well, we all fight and argue and we don’t get along.
“We can’t be afraid of history. I think that, if kids don't learn where we came from, we're going to have more trouble. America has always been ‘right vs. wrong.’ Both sides use that thinking, when our whole government was founded on compromise.”
