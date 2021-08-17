Civil War reenactor wins national award

“Honestly, with what they call political correctness, I've seen a lot of people driven away,” he said. “The taking down of the statues and the somewhat animosity towards certain parts of history, your younger people are moving away from the Civil War period. They’re stepping away from it out of a kind of caution.

“I know even within my unit, I've had some of our younger guys go over to doing World War II reenacting, it’s really big with the young crowd right now. You have semi-automatic weapons, guys who are still alive who can tell stories about fighting World War II. It’s understandable, but it’s also important that we preserve and share history that might not be so clear cut. It’s important we share the whole history of that period, warts and all, including the history of those who didn’t have a voice at the time.”

He’s worried that interest in reenacting might be waning in his and in younger generations. He’s not alone in that concern.

The national president of SUVCW contacted him last spring to ask for ideas about what could be done for kids who were stuck at home, virtually learning. He, in turn, asked his daughter Abbie for ideas. Abbie had been chomping at the bit to get into Civil War reenactment like her parents, and had just been made a junior Auxiliary member.