An Associated Press article by Summer Ballentine appearing in the July 11 edition of the Daily Journal, "Missouri's Parson signs laws for new moms' health care, ban on texting while driving" read, "Parson approved a ban on phone use while driving, which covers holding a phone, making calls and reading messages. Using phones for navigation, emergency calls and listening to podcasts or music will be allowed, as well as hands-free phone use." Phone usage for navigation and listening to podcasts or music is only allowed via hands-free technology. Also, non-hands-free emergency services can only be used in certain circumstances. The law can be read at https://senate.mo.gov/23info/pdf-bill/tat/SB398.pdf, page 25, part 304.822.