In the Feb. 13 story, "County OKs new morgue contract," it was stated that St. Francois County shares expenses for GIS maintenance for geologist/quarry mine appraiser Brad Ross with Iron and Ste. Genevieve counties. While the two counties assist with Ross's travel and lodging expenses, St. Francois County covers 100% of the GIS maintenance expenses. Ross is the only certified geologist and quarry mine appraiser in the country of whom County Assessor Eric Dugal is aware.