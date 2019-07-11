{{featured_button_text}}

Thousands of members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America and guests gathered in St. Louis June 30 to July 3 for the BPO Elks’ National Convention.

During the convention, Joy Clarkson, of Arcadia, was installed as district deputy for the BPO Elks for lodges in the Southeast District of the Missouri Elks Association, Inc. and will serve a one-year term.

The BPO Elks is one of the premier patriotic and charitable organizations in the United States of America and is committed to making its communities better places to live. Each year, the order donates more than $675 million in cash; goods and services to the needy; students; people with special needs; active-duty members of the US armed forces and their families; veterans and their families; and charitable organizations.

Each year, as part of the Elks’ commitment to helping students achieve their goals and helping lodges make positive changes in their communities, the Elks National Foundation awards annual college scholarships worth a total of more than $4 million, and the Elks National Foundation’s Community Investments Program provides local Elks lodges with more than $12 million to help them enrich their communities.

