The University of Missouri Extension Office in St. Francois County will host a free, hands-on, award-winning program titled “A matter of balance."

Falling and the fear of falling is very common among older adults. During this program, participants will learn to view falls and the fear of falling as controllable, set realistic goals for increasing activity, learn to change their environment to reduce fall risks, and much more. This eight-session program also includes simple, muscle strengthening exercises that participants will begin during the third session. This program is designed for those who are concerned about falling, have sustained a fall in the past, or who restrict activities because of a fear of falling.

This program will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon beginning on July 22 and continuing through Aug. 14. The program will be hosted by MU Extension Specialist Rebecca Blocker and taught by University of Missouri Extension Specialists, Estrella Carmona and Dave Hileman.

Classes will be held at the St. Francois County Weber Road Facility, 1101 Weber Road in Farmington. To register or for additional information, please call the St. Francois County Extension Office at 573-756-4539. Register by July 15.

