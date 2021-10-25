Clean-up underway in Madison County following EF-3 tornado, severe storms

Fredericktown schools called off classes for Monday due to "communitywide power outages and damages incurred by families" in the storm.

The school has canceled classes on Tuesday as well.

"We wish our community the best as we unite and support each other during this difficult time that has impacted so many," the school district said in a Facebook post about 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Black River Electric Cooperative (BREC) had thousands of residents without power Monday morning, mostly in Madison County, according to reports. The severe weather snapped poles and sent trees and other debris through power lines.

The storms and winds also caused extensive damage to the BREC headquarters facility, the utility company said in a press release.

The company said crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible and had reduced the number of members without power from more than 6,500 to approximately 2,900 as of 5 a.m. Monday.

After the tornado passed through the area, some area residents were left assessing heavy damage to their homes and properties.

Joe Newland emerged from the cellar under his house off Highway OO to find windows missing, holes in the ceiling, and everything soaked.