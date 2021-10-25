Clean-up underway in Madison County following EF-3 tornado, severe storms

Clean-up efforts began in Madison County early Monday morning after a night of storms and tornadoes left many properties damaged and power out to thousands of residents.
Survey teams from the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring were dispatched early Monday to the areas hardest hit by the storms, which included parts near Fredericktown.
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 tornado hit Fredericktown Sunday night, damaging homes, businesses and the main electrical substation that feeds power to the city of about 4,000. They noted that the rating could be upgraded as more information is gathered.
As of Monday afternoon, authorities had not reported a single fatality or severe injury among the downed buildings, trees, and power lines in the storm's wake.
"If we end up coming out of this event, that there weren't any injuries, that will (be) very fortunate," said Alex Elmore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring.
The weather service's survey teams examined the destruction and looked for telltale signs on land and trees to help classify the storms.
It's too early to know how long each tornado was on the ground or how wide the path of each one was, according to initial reports.
Fredericktown schools called off classes for Monday due to "communitywide power outages and damages incurred by families" in the storm.
The school has canceled classes on Tuesday as well.
"We wish our community the best as we unite and support each other during this difficult time that has impacted so many," the school district said in a Facebook post about 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Black River Electric Cooperative (BREC) had thousands of residents without power Monday morning, mostly in Madison County, according to reports. The severe weather snapped poles and sent trees and other debris through power lines.
The storms and winds also caused extensive damage to the BREC headquarters facility, the utility company said in a press release.
The company said crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible and had reduced the number of members without power from more than 6,500 to approximately 2,900 as of 5 a.m. Monday.
After the tornado passed through the area, some area residents were left assessing heavy damage to their homes and properties.
Joe Newland emerged from the cellar under his house off Highway OO to find windows missing, holes in the ceiling, and everything soaked.
"It was all new inside," he said Sunday night. "And now it's gone."
Several homes and businesses in the Fredericktown area were damaged, including the American Legion Hall. The tornado leveled a storage building, along with other structures, in Fredericktown, officials said.
Fredericktown Police Department announced that emergency shelters had been set up at Fredericktown Elementary School and Middle School.
The Fredericktown R-1 School District posted on social media Monday afternoon, stating Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis had notified the school that the Red Cross Disaster Service would be in the community providing services and organizing shelters.
"They are working to get shelters set up," the school's post read. "If you are in need of anything, please reach out to the following number 1-800-733-2767. We are one school, one community! Let's join together to work through this difficult time."
Another shelter has been opened at the Madison County Health Department located at 105 Armory St. The shelter is not providing any comfort items such as pillows and blankets at this time. Bring any needed medications as well. Pets are not allowed in the building.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com