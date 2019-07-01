The Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library was filled with community members Friday to give Librarian Bill Knight a proper sendoff as he finished his last day on the job.
For more than 10 years, people in the community have become accustomed to seeing Knight, when they enter the doors of the library, eager to assist them in whatever they needed.
During his time with the library, Knight has become an instrumental force in making it a vibrant and welcoming place.
Michelle Swane, Ozark Regional Library head of circulation, said Knight has been an extraordinary coworker and an integral part of the library system as a whole.
"Through Bill's enthusiasm and willingness to try new things, he has increased programming and circulation," Swane said. "Through his respect for local patrons and community resources, he has connected the library with local organizations and agencies."
Library Director Holly Martin Huffman described Knight as being intensely present.
"He is genuinely interested in and curious about things, through this he models lifelong learning," Huffman said. "Bill is brilliant and modest at the same time."
Coworker Juli Kline said Knight has incalculably enriched and enlivened the library during his many years of service.
"He humbly and with great compassion knows and delights in his work, his community and his patrons, spreading his own spirit of curiosity, exploration and love of stories through considerate interaction with each person who steps into the library," Kline said. "He has created and fostered growth, building upon relationships formed with patrons, partnerships with organizations in the community and joyful encouragement of his staff and volunteers."
Kline said Knight's delightful and endearing personality and desire to engage local authors, artists and artisans has heralded time of auspicious growth for the library and has lead to a wealth of new educational program, displays and community projects.
"The impression that Bill has made into the substance of the library and indeed to each of his patrons, cohorts and staff is a permanent one, resplendent and inspiring," Kline said.
Ruth Ann Skaggs said Knight constantly challenges her interests causing her to dig deeper. She said his engaging personality and enthusiasm encourages people to broaden their interests.
"As Bill once said 'knitting together the community through education and art makes me very happy,'" Swane said. "In this case, Bill's time at the library has made all of us very happy indeed."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.