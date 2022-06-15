CLOSINGS: Offices, courts close for first-time recognition of Juneteenth

Juneteenth — commemorating July 19, 1865, when freed slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned the Civil War was over and they were free, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered — was made a federal holiday on June 17, 2021.

Missouri joined 48 other states and the District of Columbia and designated it as a state holiday during this year's legislative session, although last year Gov. Mike Parson issued an executive order for its observance last year.

Locally, Juneteenth will be observed and offices will be closed on Monday by:

Federal courts

Federally-funded offices and programs

State courts

State-run offices

Madison County government

St. Francois County government

City of Bismarck

City of Desloge

City of Farmington offices will be open

City of Fredericktown

City of Leadwood

City of Park Hills

Mineral Area College

In 2021, the Missouri Office of Administration announced the observance of Juneteenth after President Joe Biden signed a law declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday. It was the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

But it was an Executive Order in effect for 2021 only. State Rep. Shamed Dogan (R-Ballwin) put forward a bill this year that makes Juneteenth a state holiday. The bipartisan legislation established more than 50 other designations as well, including Missouri’s official recognition of February as Black History Month—making it the seventh state to do so.

According to the Missouri Independent, legislators also officially designated the month of November as Native American Heritage Month and Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month. Dogan’s bill includes honoring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, former St. Louis County Councilwoman Hazel Erby and several war veterans, firefighters and law enforcement officers.

Originating in Galveston, Texas, Juneteenth has been celebrated annually on June 19 in various parts of the U.S. since 1865, according to Wikipedia. Juneteenth's commemoration is on the anniversary date of the June 19, 1865, announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union Army general Gordon Granger, proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas, which was the last state of the Confederacy with institutional slavery.

