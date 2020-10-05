Clubhouse art show reimagined

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought huge challenges for everyone this year — and the Friends in Action Clubhouse is no exception.
For many years, the clubhouse has hosted an art show event to raise money for its mission to help members who struggle with mental illness. This year, for obvious reasons, Friends in Action was forced to rethink their signature event — and in doing so, they have decided to give it a whole new spin.
“Our community has been so generous in supporting us for so long — we decided in a brainstorming session several months ago that 2020 is the year to give back,” said Anna Portell, clubhouse supervisor. “We normally sell our artwork to raise funds, but this year the clubhouse will be donating its artwork instead.”
During the month of October, FIA Clubhouse will be reaching out to local companies and other community partners to ask if they would like to have a donation of original artwork they can display. Then, the clubhouse will create a piece customized to their specific preferences.
“If a café wants a painting of donuts and coffee, we’ll make it,” said Portell. “If a business wants an artistic replica of their logo, we’ll make that. If the company is open to whatever the artist wants to create, we’ll give them something unique.”
The clubhouse is calling its campaign “The Art of Giving Back,” and each piece created as part of the campaign will come with a special commemorative plaque.
“The Clubhouse ‘Art of Giving Back’ campaign will help us showcase our talents in a way that honors our community and the struggles we’ve faced together this year,” said Portell.
Due to safety concerns regarding the coronavirus, the clubhouse has been forced to change many of its operating procedures.
"We are doing a hybrid model right now as many clubhouses are around the world," Portell said. "We are in-person with a limit of 10 members. So, we do in-person from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday with only 10 members in the building, practicing all the CDC and BJC safety guidelines.
"Then we are continuing to do two Zoom meetings every day at 10 o'clock and 2:30, so we can engage folks virtually. Then we are continuing to do our evening social program online every Tuesday evening. We're not transporting right now. We're in phase one of reopening the doors and hoping to move to phase two as soon as we can do so safely."
Anyone interested in ordering a piece of custom artwork for their place of business are encouraged to visit friendsinactionclubhouse.org/givingback or call 573-701-3901.
The deadline to place an order is Oct. 15.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
