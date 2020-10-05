Clubhouse art show reimagined

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought huge challenges for everyone this year — and the Friends in Action Clubhouse is no exception.

For many years, the clubhouse has hosted an art show event to raise money for its mission to help members who struggle with mental illness. This year, for obvious reasons, Friends in Action was forced to rethink their signature event — and in doing so, they have decided to give it a whole new spin.

“Our community has been so generous in supporting us for so long — we decided in a brainstorming session several months ago that 2020 is the year to give back,” said Anna Portell, clubhouse supervisor. “We normally sell our artwork to raise funds, but this year the clubhouse will be donating its artwork instead.”

During the month of October, FIA Clubhouse will be reaching out to local companies and other community partners to ask if they would like to have a donation of original artwork they can display. Then, the clubhouse will create a piece customized to their specific preferences.

“If a café wants a painting of donuts and coffee, we’ll make it,” said Portell. “If a business wants an artistic replica of their logo, we’ll make that. If the company is open to whatever the artist wants to create, we’ll give them something unique.”

