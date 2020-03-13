CMU announces plans to handle classes

As communities across the nation deal with the challenges posed by the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the primary concern at Central Methodist University remains the safety and well-being of students, faculty, and staff.

There are no known or suspected cases of COVID-19 at CMU. However, as the challenges multiply, senior leadership at CMU has taken the step to utilize the full potential of Central’s Digital U technology and transition entirely to online coursework for all locations beginning March 30. This allows students the chance to finish spring break and their semester in the safety of their own homes.

Campus officials made the choice to reduce the likelihood of spreading the virus as students returned to Fayette from spring break. Many large campus events and events deemed non-essential are being cancelled as well, to reduce risk.

“Central is well-positioned to transition to virtual delivery of coursework with our Digital U platform,” said President Roger Drake. “In many cases, students are already engaging with their faculty online.

“I’m confident we will continue to provide the high-quality, caring, and individualized instruction our students expect and deserve,” Drake added.

Central Methodist offices will remain open during the spring with no interruption to services.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0