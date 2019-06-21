{{featured_button_text}}

Central Methodist University recently announced its Spring 2019 Dean's List. This outstanding academic achievement is awarded only to students who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester, among other criteria.

Joseph Adams from Fredericktown; McKinsey Amonette from Farmington; Jordan Ankrom from Farmington; Bailey Austin from Farmington; Amber Bayless from Bonne Terre; Victoria Blair from Farmington; Zachary Bone from Mineral Point; Christopher Boyd from Park Hills; Roy Brakefield from Irondale; Trevor Brandon from Park Hills; Gayle Brown from French Village; Ashley Burg from Blackwell; Sarah Burt from Park Hills; Heather Byers from Park Hills; Lauren Callahan from Park Hills; Courtney Callahan from Park Hills; Michael Carlyon from Park Hills; Trent Cassidy from Bonne Terre; Kelsey Chapman from Bonne Terre; Cynthia Cofer from Fredericktown; Emma Coleman from Fredericktown; Derek Collins from Farmington; Anna Cook from French Village; Christian Cooper from Farmington; Hannah Dement from Bonne Terre; Lindsey Douglas from Farmington; Charles Farr from Farmington; Jessica Frazier from Farmington; Brittany Fryman from Potosi; Samantha Gann from Farmington; Kami Gibson from Potosi; Joseph Gilmore from Farmington; Emilie Gray from Potosi; Justin Halter from Farmington; Kyle Hartrup from Park Hills; Tiffany Hatfield from Mineral Point; Stephanie Hayes from Park Hills; Christopher Hedrick from Potosi; Connie Hester from Desloge; Alyssa Jarrett from Farmington; Kimberly Johnson from Fredericktown; Nicholas Jones from Bonne Terre; Debbie Kendall from Park Hills; Theresa Kernan from Park Hills; Adrianne Klempert from Park Hills; Julianne Kline from Farmington; Katelyn Landress from Fredericktown; Alyssa Lewis from Farmington; Katie Lynch from Park Hills; Litany Maize from Farmington; Becky Manion from Park Hills; Joy Marshall from Farmington; Tamra Mason from Bonne Terre; Laura May from Park Hills; Kayla McCain from Park Hills; Catherine Mell from Farmington; Jacob Mercer from Potosi; Clayton Missey from Bonne Terre; Kathryn Montgomery from Bonne Terre; Melanie Mynear from Farmington; Steven O'Neal from Park Hills; John Parsons from Mineral Point; Kimberly Parsons from Mineral Point; Margaret Peacock from Desloge; Jordan Peppers from Bonne Terre; Kaycee Poole from Valles Mines; Christopher Probst from Farmington; Payton Proffer from Park Hills; Brittany Redmond from Farmington; Samantha Retzer from Park Hills; Patricia Rhodes from Farmington; Zebulin Schutte from Bonne Terre; Savannah Shields from Bonne Terre; Shayne Simon from Bonne Terre; Jillian Slinkard from Farmington; Kimberly Slinkard from Farmington; Jared Sohn from Bonne Terre; DrewAnn Spell from Bonne Terre; Abigail Stewart from Desloge; Matt Stites from Farmington; Shawntae Stricker from Bonne Terre; Jessica Sutton from Bonne Terre; Hayley Thomas from Park Hills; Kaitlyn Thomas from Park Hills; Evan Thurman from Farmington; Brook Tonjum from Fredericktown; Tiffany Ulrich from Bonne Terre; Kaila Vance from Farmington; Macey Watson from Park Hills; Braeden Watson from Irondale; Kimberly Weiss from Bismarck; Sheila Wells from Farmington; Olivia Wells from Potosi; Hannah Wescott from Farmington; Ashley Williams from Potosi; Laura Willis from Farmington; Sarai Worley from Farmington; Michelle Wulfert from Fredericktown; and Anysia Wurst from Desloge.

